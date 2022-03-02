The History of Cal Kestis

The Star Wars Galaxy teems with stories of warfare, love, greed, and power, but very few have centered on survival. That’s why Cal Kestis and his journey in Jedi: Fallen Order has become such a fan favorite. It mimics the desperation of Han, Chewie, Leia, and C3PO trying to escape the Empire in Episode five (arguably the best Star Wars movie).

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

In Fallen Order Cal Kestis is your playable character for the game, and so does whatever you tell him to do, but what is the actual character’s story? Who is Cal Kestis, and where does he come from? This article will tell you everything you need to know.

Beginning at the Jedi Temple

Cal Kestis started his training at the Jedi Temple as a youngling just before the start of the Clone Wars (22 years before the battle of Yavin). He was personally accompanied by Master Yoda to the Gathering ceremony, during which younglings obtain the Kyber Crystals that power their lightsabers from the icy planet of Ilum.

The Jedi could see great potential in young Kestis, but also that he shied away from adversity. To help him overcome this, he was assigned to be Master Jaro Tapal’s padawan learner. Master Tapal would teach him discipline and patience, and Kestis would eventually learn the power of Force Telekinesis.

Order 66

It was standard for Jedi Knights and their padawans to lead divisions and battalions of cloned during the Clone Wars. General Jaro Tapal leads the 13th battalion, with Cal Kestis acting as his Jedi Commander. Having just completed a mission on Bracca, the pair headed to Mygeeto when the supreme chancellor ordered the clones to execute all Jedi.

Trapped on board the Venator class Star Destroyer, Kestis and Tapal are forced to try and evade and escape their pursuers. The pair get cornered near the escape pods and manage to jettison themselves to safety. Cal Kestis lightsaber is lost in this exchange, and his Master dies of his wounds shortly after.

How old is Cal Kestis during all of this? He is only 12 years old.

Cal Kestis and the Empire

Five years after the events of Order 66, Cal is in hiding and working as a scrapper on the planet Bracca. On one of his work shifts, an accident puts his friend’s life at risk, and Kestis uses the Force to intervene. Unfortunately, the Empire has eyes everywhere, and two inquisitors are dispatched to find and eliminate Kestis.

Now known by the Inquisitors as a Jedi, Cal Kestis flees. He often has to fight through hordes of Imperial troops either to escape or find remnants of the scattered Jedi to further his training.

How Does The Story End?

Cal Kestis is currently only featured in the Fallen Order video game, but his appearance has been hinted at in the new Book of Boba Fett Series. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Cal teams up with Ahsoka Tano or with Din Jarin.

If entertainment news excites you, check out the rest of our content to learn more about what’s happening on and behind screens today.