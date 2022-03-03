AN ADORABLE image shows a 10-year-old boxing fan dressed up as his sporting hero for World Book Day.

Leo Robinson from Rochdale, Greater Manchester today decided he wanted to dress up as boxer Tyson Fury, the current WBC World Heavyweight champion.

The youngster donned black Nike shorts with a white vest adorned with Fury’s moniker ‘The Gypsy King’.

Leo dressed up as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Credit: Chris Robinson

To complete the look of his 33-year-old hero, Leo paired his look with blacked out sunglasses, a drawn-on beard and a gold crown on his head.

The schoolboy can be seen smiling as he wears a red boxing glove on his left hand while clutching a copy of Fury’s bestselling book Behind The Mask.

Leo’s dad Chris Robinson shared the image on social media today, writing: “My lad for World Book Day wanted to be Tyson Fury.”

Tyson Fury has inspired many people with his attitude towards mental health. Credit: Instagram/Tyson Fury

Speaking today, Chris said: “He’s been a fan since being very young, I’ve always been a supporter of Tyson.

“We always watch sports together, so the two have come hand in hand.

“Leo suffered with anxiety with school and his football due to the time he had off during Covid and at that time I was reading Tyson’s book.

“It helped me a lot and I passed that help onto Leo about how you can always make a comeback no matter how big or small the challenge might be, physically or mentally.”

World Book day was created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to promote reading for fun.

Tyson Fury is scheduled to take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC World Heavyweight championship on April 23 at Wembley Stadium, London.