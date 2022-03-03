City Council award big money contract in Edinburgh regeneration project

THE CITY of Edinburgh Council has today awarded a significant contract as part of their efforts to regenerate the Meadowbank area of the capital.

A deal in excess of £1m has been struck, which will see an Edinburgh consortium tasked with being the project’s development partner as the regeneration drive ramps up a gear.

Creating one of Scotland’s greenest neighbourhoods is one of the key aims proposed by the City Council within their plans for Meadowbank, seeking to incorporate low-carbon infrastructure with energy efficient homes.

Design and pre-construction works are expected to by progressed by early 2023.

Being green features heavily in the council’s blueprints for the Meadowbank development, which hopes to have had its design elements & pre-construction works progressed by the start of 2023.

High on the agenda is developing detailed designs on a net-zero carbon energy solution for the site, as part of the city’s goal of reaching net-zero by 2030, an ambitious aim 15 years ahead of the national target.

These environmental concerns revolve around the construction of 600 new mixed-tenure homes, available for both sale and rent, with at least 35% of those promised to be affordable housing.

The Council say other opportunities will spawn from the development, including new apprenticeship and job opportunities, active travel routes through to Restalrig, and the possibility of a GP surgery being built in the community.

Taking on the workload is a consortium comprised of John Graham Holdings, Panacea Property Development and Miller Holmes, who will collectively be known as the Edinburgh Meadowbank Group, referred to as EDMB throughout their time working on the project.

The decision to appoint the group was taken at a meeting of Finance & Resources Committee on Thursday.

Councillor Rob Munn, Finance and Resource Convener, said “Strong and extensive scrutiny has gone into this procurement process to get us to this point.

“We’ve discussed this at committee today and agree that we have a pre-development partner in place that shares our vision while also offering us best value.

“It’s great that these homes are located a short distance from the city centre and will be both cost effective to heat alongside some that will be wheelchair accessible.

“With the Meadowbank masterplan also having been awarded a ‘Building with Nature’ accreditation we know that development will be setting standards for sustainable design, implementation and maintenance of high-quality green features, so I look forward to seeing the results of this stage of the development and what EDMB can bring to that.”