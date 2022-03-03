Scotland’s largest Asian supermarket enjoys grand reopening in Glasgow

EXCITED Glasgow customers returned to the largest Asian supermarket in Scotland as the store officially reopened its doors today.

SeeWoo, based on Sacaren Street in the north of the city, put on a show for punters with a ribbon cutting, complementary tastings and a traditional Chinese lion dance – a ceremony which is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity to a new business.

There were also 500 goody bags to give away, one offered to every customer that spent over £10 in store.

Tasting sessions were put on to show off new produce. (C) Paul Chappells

Initially opened in 2006, the supermarket has a long history in Glasgow, despite being under separate ownership for a four-year period between 2017 and 2021.

Repurchased by the SeeWoo Group in December last year, it was decided that the company would take time to restock the store full of products in order to make it the “ultimate destination” for East and Southeast Asian food lovers.

As well as adding new traditional & sustainable produce from China, Japan & Korea, SeeWoo are expected to open a restaurant in the space adjacent to the supermarket by the end of the year.

Lucy Tse-Mitchell, managing director of the SeeWoo Group, said: “SeeWoo has a proud history in Glasgow, and we’re really excited to be returning to our home in the north of the city.

“We have already secured a lot of new product partners that have boosted our store offering, with more to be announced in the next few months.”

The Glasgow site employs over 30 people, with more set to be recruited in the future.

Founded in 1975, the SeeWoo Group currently boasts a combined turnover in excess of £20m.

Tse-Mitchell added: “Our plan is to make SeeWoo Glasgow a one stop shop for East and Southeast Asian cuisine.

“We know that Asian supermarkets can almost be a bit of a daunting place for those unfamiliar with some of the wonderful and authentic products.

“But, with Glasgow being such a melting pot of different cultures and trends, our ambition is to be a welcome and accessible food destination place for all.”