This is what the average number of people in the UK think a vaping device costs, survey reveals.

There has been much hype about the fact that vaping is more affordable of a habitas compared to smoking. With the world still experiencing the effects of a pandemic and reeling from the economic fallout, many people are looking for ways cut back and save on lifestyle spending. Vaping has become a popular choice compared to smoking due toits affordability – and lessrisk to health, of course. There are different brands and kinds of vaping devices,each coming with a different price range. Many brands offer high quality devices which come with a very attractive price tag. This makes quitting smoking and switching to vaping an easy choice as it comes with so many benefits.

Photo by Romain Blu on Unsplash

GoSmokeFree.co.uk surveyed 500 people to find out how much they think a vaping device costs. The average number of respondents said they thought a vaping device costs £32. The truth is the price of a vaping device starts as low as £5, making 32 quid a serious overestimation! It’s only understandable that people are unsure of the price of these products as just 53% of respondents said they know how vaping works. This means only just over half of people know about the functions and components to the habit, perhaps contributing to why people overestimated the cost so drastically.

Over half (59%) of respondents said they think vaping products should be tax free in order to encourage more people to switch from smoking. Clearly a majority of people have seen the benefits of vaping and feel the products should be made more affordable. This is sure to encourage more of those who smoke to switch to vaping and save, along with the numerous health benefits involved in switching up the habit.

Most Brits who used to smoke and switched to vaping said they have saved £108 per month on average. Therefore, those people who are now vaping and saving such costs can choose to put that money in their savings accounts for a rainy day; allocate them to a different part of their budget or just spoil themselves on luxury products they’ve been eyeing.

According to a study, smokers spend more than £150 on cigarettes per month and in the UK, the average smoker consumes around 10.9 cigarettes per day. This means it’s easy to finish a pack of 20 in around two days, making smoking a habit that frequently needs to be replenished when it comes to products. Additionally, there are a host of different brands available, each attached to different price tags. High-end brands naturally cost consumers more. Vaping, however, tends to be a more affordable habit in comparison, considering the aforementioned statistics.

And it turns out that over half (63%) of people who have switched from smoking to vaping said they spent their extra money by putting it in the bank. Nearly 1 in 5 (13%) people spent their extra money on clothes and a further 11% of respondents chose to spend their extra cash socialising with friends. Another 11% of people said they spent their extra money on electronics, and just 3% of respondents spent it on beauty products.