A WAR hero who fought during D-Day and met the love of his life whilst she cared for him as a nurse when a shell exploded near his tank has turned 100 today.

Alfred Goddard volunteered as a tank commander for special operations in June 1944 when he was 22-years-old.

He was landed behind enemy lines to help fight back German soldiers from the coast.

Alfred went to war at 22-years-old and was dropped behind enemy lines. Credit: Deadline News

Alfred was badly wounded when a shell exploded near his Tetrarch light tank and was transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary where he met nurse Doreen Foster.

The WWII hero fell in love with Doreen while she cared for him and he promised her he would return when the war finished to marry her.

Alfred continued on helping with the war and also served during the assault of Arnhem, known for its feature in the film A Bridge Too Far.

Not forgetting his promise to Doreen, he returned to Manchester at the end of WWII to get married.

Alfred celebrated his centenary today. Credit: Deadline News

The couple went on to have three children together, Michael, Paul and Patricia, and were married for 70 years until Doreen sadly passed away in 2015.

Alfred was awarded the Chevalier (Knight) in the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur by the French Consul General to Scotland at his home in Biggar, South Lanarkshire in 2016.

Alfred remained in military service, qualifying as an army parachutist at the Parachute Training School at RAF Aqir in Palestine.

He later took up posts at the Air Ministry in Whitehall and then in Egypt.

Alfred now lives in Peebles Care Home where he received a congratulatory birthday message from the Queen today – who, as a princess, waved him off to war 78 years ago.

In retirement, Alfred put his time and experience to good use, setting up a local branch of the Victim Support Scheme and became president of his local Citizens Advice Bureau.

In later life Alfred and Doreen moved to Scotland to be closer to Mike and their daughter-in-law Stephanie.

Speaking today, 72-year-old son Mike said: “Their time living in Biggar saw some of their happiest years, surrounded by local family and friends and visited regularly by those further afield.

“His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have sent their love and messages from all over the UK and abroad and we are all very proud of him.

“One hundred years after his birth, my dad enjoyed his second royal good wishes when he opened his personal message from that very same member of the Royal Family, not now a Princess but Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating him on his centenary.

“My dad’s more recent move into Peebles Care Home has given him the dedicated and specialist support he now needs in his later years, and it is thanks to that wonderful team that, not only has he reached this further milestone, but that he is so happy to have done so.”