Scots left drooling over takeaway’s new salt and chilli Hula Hoops snack

SCOTS have been left drooling over a takeaway’s new salt and chilli Hula Hoops snack.

Sweet Sensations in Dunfermline, Fife, launched the new tasty £3.50 dish on Monday and they’ve already proved a hit among foodies.

The store also offers customers the option of adding curry or cheese to the ‘Salt and pepper Hula Hoops fries’ for a further 50p.

Salt and chilli were added to the hula hoops to create the dish. Credit: Facebook/ Sweet Sensations

Images show the crisps deep fried and seasoned with spices to give them a little kick.

Diced green, yellow and red peppers are mixed amongst red chillies and white onion.

Sweet Sensations shared images of their new creation on Facebook on Monday writing: “New tonight!

“Salt and pepper Hula Hoops fries.

“£3.50

“Add curry or cheese for 50p.”

Sweet Sensations created the tasty dish in Dunfermline. Credit: Google Images

The post has now collected hundreds of likes and more than 480 comments who loved the idea.

Mel Donaldson said: “These look banging eh.”

Ammeg Nosmoht said: “I need these in my life!”

Catherine Doig said: “Why do they look so good?”

Tilz Loveridge said: “These look banging.”

However, one use was really not impressed.

Chris George said: “The state of these, c***s would salt and chilli their gran.”

This is not the first time that a takeaway has hit the headlines with their innovative salt and chilli meals.

In July, family-run Rolls Roys advertised a salt and pepper tattie scone, sending social media users into a frenzy.