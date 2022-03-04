Scots left drooling over takeaway’s new salt and chilli Hula Hoops snack

SCOTS have been left drooling over a takeaway’s new salt and chilli Hula Hoops snack.
Sweet Sensations in Dunfermline, Fife, launched the new tasty £3.50 dish on Monday and they’ve already proved a hit among foodies.
The store also offers customers the option of adding curry or cheese to the ‘Salt and pepper Hula Hoops fries’ for a further 50p.
Images show the crisps deep fried and seasoned with spices to give them a little kick.
Diced green, yellow and red peppers are mixed amongst red chillies and white onion.
Sweet Sensations shared images of their new creation on Facebook on Monday writing: “New tonight!
“Salt and pepper Hula Hoops fries.
“£3.50
“Add curry or cheese for 50p.”
The post has now collected hundreds of likes and more than 480 comments who loved the idea.
Mel Donaldson said: “These look banging eh.”
Ammeg Nosmoht said: “I need these in my life!”
Catherine Doig said: “Why do they look so good?”
Tilz Loveridge said: “These look banging.”
However, one use was really not impressed.
Chris George said: “The state of these, c***s would salt and chilli their gran.”
This is not the first time that a takeaway has hit the headlines with their innovative salt and chilli meals.
In July, family-run Rolls Roys advertised a salt and pepper tattie scone, sending social media users into a frenzy.