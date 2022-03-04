Scots science start-up eyes growth following global investment

A GLASGOW life science company is aiming to become an R&D hub for digital medical technologies after receiving early-stage support from Scottish Enterprise.

IDCP Scotland will explore developing a suite of new ophthalmology products to support clinicians and patients alike after receiving a SMART grant of £85,000 from Scotland’s national economic development agency.

IDCP Scotland is a collaboration between Dutch distribution and marketing company, IDCP Group and University of Strathclyde alumnus, Jamie Thomson.

The company aims to commercialise technology to “revolutionise” a clinician’s workflow by producing more accessible, easier and accurate systems.

Glasgow-based IDCP Scotland hopes to grow into “a key centre for research and product development.”

Jamie, who is Managing Director of IDCP Scotland, said: “We have been working hard since our incorporation to collaborate closely with both clinicians and academic bodies to target and identify essential products and services which are most needed within medicine.

“By working this way, it allows us to constantly adapt and improve our developments so that they are not only relevant to clinicians and patients but also are at the front line of research and development.

“Working together with our parent company and sister companies within the group, we hope to grow over the coming years into a key centre for research and product development.”

Formed in 2020, IDCP Scotland is looking to develop several products, including digital vision testing and an artificial eye model.

The products are based on early level technology development conducted by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and patented by the IP & Commercialisation team within Strathclyde Inspire.

These patents have been licensed to IDCP Scotland to take forward.

By utilising their connections with the University of Strathclyde and NHS Scotland, IDCP Group say they are aiming to be active from idea to market.

Scottish Development International (SDI) specialists based in continental Europe worked with Almere-headquartered IDCP to support the company’s entry into Scotland and provide introductions to key sector stakeholders.

Mark Hallan, Director of Global Investment at SDI, said: “Scotland is internationally renowned for its strengths in life sciences because of our incredible talent, world-class universities and supportive business environment.

“IDCP Scotland is an exciting, innovative company that has ambitious plans to make a real difference for ophthalmology clinicians and their patients.

“We have been delighted to work with IDCP both here in Scotland and in The Netherlands and look forward to seeing the outcomes of their research.

“Inward investment creates a pathway for alliances to be formed between international businesses and indigenous companies, breaking down geographical barriers and providing a catalyst for innovation.

“IDCP Scotland is an excellent example of such a global partnership in action.”