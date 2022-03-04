Six Steps That You Can Take Towards Positive Changes In Your Life This Spring

The days are getting longer and brighter, the weather is getting warmer, and we are all feeling a bit better about things generally. This can only mean one thing: spring is finally here. It seems like we have been in the grip of winter for months on end, and after we have been battered by a string of named storms that have brought floods, power cuts and a huge amount of disruption, we could all use a ray of sunshine or two. Indeed, things seem to be getting back to something that resembles normal a lot more definitively at the moment. The UK government has rolled back all its restrictions and we are all enjoying the return of those important things we do to take care of ourselves.

Photo by Daniel Mingook Kim on Unsplash

But it can always be tricky to take those positive steps, even if we know that we should. When you are having a hard time, it often feels easier to put off doing the things that we know will make us feel better. Those little steps can make a big difference, however, whether they are in our personal or our professional lives. If you need a little help making those positive changes in your life this spring, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Make A Plan

Let’s start with something simple, shall we? If you know that you want your situation to be different, but you are not really sure where to start, the best thing to do is to give yourself some time to figure that out. Sit down and ask yourself what you would like to change this spring. Talk to your friends and family about how you are feeling and see if they have any suggestions, not to mention words of encouragement. Once you have a target in mind, you can start thinking seriously about the best way to reach it.

Get Into A Routine

We are all familiar with the winter drift. When it is cold, dark, and wet outside, we all tend to stay in bed for another five minutes, to put the kettle on instead of going outside, and to order takeaway instead of getting off the sofa to cook something (and takeaways have definitely seen a big increase in popularity recently). Creating a routine for yourself is a great way of cutting down on those temptations. Set your alarm early enough that you have time for some exercise before you start work, or to do some work on a creative project that has nothing to do with your day job. Write a meal plan for the week to make it harder to make an excuse for getting a pizza. These simple steps will help you to take control of your day.

Get Serious About That Career Change

Everyone has found themselves in a position where they are no longer happy in their job. The easiest thing to do is to tell yourself that you will get around to job hunting next month, that you will stick it for a bit longer and see how you get on. But if you really want to make some positive changes this spring, then your career could be the best place to start. Be honest with yourself about what it is that you really want to do. Would you be happy doing the same role in a different setting, or do you want to try something totally new? If you are considering looking for a new job, you should have a look online to see what you should be earning. There is not a lot of transparency out there when it comes to the UK average salary, regardless of what industry you are in, but you can see how much you could earn here. At Check-a-Salary, you can find the average UK salary by age to give you a better idea of what you should be asking for.

Take Your Health More Seriously

As we get older, we all start to notice that our bodies are not quite as reliable as they used to be. Exercise starts to get harder; colds take longer to get rid of, and it is all too easy to think the worst of every ache and pain that keeps us up at night. The truth of the matter is that you do need to take your health more seriously as the years pass.

If you want to make a positive change when it comes to your health, the most impact that you can have is by changing your lifestyle. Heart disease is the biggest killer in the world and that is a disease that you can take big steps towards cutting down your personal risk of. Getting plenty of exercise and eating better will also help to cut down on your risk of diabetes. Try to make sure that you are getting at least half an hour of vigorous exercise every day. Talk to a personal trainer about setting yourself some achievable fitness goals and think about reaching out to a friend or family member to see if they want to join you on this journey. When it comes to your diet, you want to be looking at cutting down on red meat, processed meats, sugar and fats. Look at recipes for dishes with lean meat, such as chicken, and fish, and up the amounts of fresh fruit and veg in your diet.

Ask For Help With Mental Health Issues

The winter is always a hard time for our mental health, even if you are not someone who typically suffers from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). But the last couple of years have really taken their toll and we all need to be taking better steps towards looking after our mental health. Try to find some time in the day that is just for you, even if it’s just a twenty-minute walk by yourself. Getting out for a walk is also one of the recommended activities to improve your mental health, as is talking to your friends and family about how you are doing. If you are having a hard time and you want to take a big positive step, then consider getting counselling or therapy. Talking to a professional about issues you are finding tough can make an enormous difference, and you can always contact your GP if you need to.

Cut Down On Alcohol

Finally, here’s one that is on a lot of people’s New Year’s Resolutions lists every year but can be a hard one to keep. There were so many stories written during the last couple of years about how much we have all been leaning on alcohol. It can be very easy for a glass of wine at the end of the day to turn into a habit. If you feel like your drinking has started to get out of hand, give yourself a night in the week that is alcohol-free. Then two, then three, and so on. Remember that alcohol has been shown to disrupt our sleep and negatively impact our mood. It’s also loaded with empty calories, and it has been linked to a number of different health issues. This spring is the perfect time to think about cutting back.