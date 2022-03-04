A SCOTS comedian has joked he has been shamed into going to the gym after a Starbucks employee called him “Belly” on a coffee cup.

Billy Kirkwood took the label as a hint it was time to sort his fitness out after the barista handed him over his drink with the typo yesterday.

The comic from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, had ordered a Venti Americano but was a little taken-aback with the name on the side of his cup.

The comedian took the typo as a hint to go back to the gym.

An image shows a white sticker on the side of the cardboard holder with the typed up words: “Cafe to go. Item one of three. Belly. VT Americano.”

The Insane Championship Wrestling presenter, believed to be in the Netherlands at the moment, posted the image on Twitter yesterday, writing: “Well that’s one way to realise you need to go to the gym.

“Gym time when I get back to Scotland I think.”

He shared the image across his social media accounts and collected hundreds of likes from fans who left laughing emojis in the comments.

