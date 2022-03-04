UK Cost Of Living Sees Fastest Increase In 30 Years 

The cost of living in the U.K. has hit a 30-year high as energy, fuel and food prices continue to soar. Rising inflation is outpacing the growth of wages and expected to reach over 7% in 2022. Prices also increased by 5.5% in 2021, up from 5.4% in 2020, meaning families are now feeling the squeeze. It should be noted, however, that although a “30-year high” sounds scary, it’s partially down to the comparatively slow rise in consumer prices the nation’s enjoyed over the last thirty years. Although financial aid is available and the government has also announced plans to alleviate financial difficulties, Labour are calling for more drastic action.

Photo by Sabrina Mazzeo on Unsplash

Sudden price rises

After pandemic restrictions ended, businesses are suddenly faced with steeper higher energy, shipping, and wage costs, which are ultimately being felt by customers. For example, the price of household staples is increasing drastically with cooking oil up 16%, pasta up 15%, and margarine up a whopping 37%. Electricity costs are also up 19% and gas up by 28%. Inflation is also expected to increase (despite already being at a 30-year high) when the energy price cap is lifted in April. Average fuel bills will therefore increase by £693 a year.

Help available

Households who aren’t coping well with the rising prices have numerous avenues for help. For example, government schemes like the Winter Fuel Payment and Warm Home Discount can help with energy bills, while water suppliers also usually offer payment schemes. Payday loans also offer a quick and easy way to access cash. A fast £200 loan, for example, can appear in your bank account within one hour after the application is approved. If council tax is too expensive, council tax relief is also available through local authorities. Local councils also may provide help to those unable to afford essentials like food (recipients needn’t necessarily be on benefits to be eligible).

Government action

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently said the government will act to help families navigate financial uncertainty. “We recently stepped in to provide millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills,” he said. “We’re also helping people on the lowest incomes keep more of what they earn by cutting the Universal Credit taper rate, and freezing alcohol and fuel duties to keep costs down.” Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, however, is urging the government to take greater action.

In an effort to slow inflation, the Bank of England also increased interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%. Although it’s speculated the Bank will start to act more aggressively given the economic picture, Willem Sels of HSBC thinks it’ll adopt a cautious approach “as it knows that the factors behind inflation are also the drivers behind lower real income, which threaten to limit economic growth. We expect the Bank rate to rise to 1.25%, lower than the markets’ expectation of around 1.75%,” he said.