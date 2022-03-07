£4m expansion project fuels net zero growth for Beal Group

THE Beal Group has announced its completion of a £4 million expansion project.

The commercial textile manufacturing business announced the expansion as part of an ambitious relocation project.

The project should allow for diversification into net zero business growth opportunities.

The Beal Group’s expansion will create 20 new jobs.

With a £4 million boost in funding, in part supported by Scottish Enterprise, the company recently relocated to Cumbernauld.

Occupying the former OKI factory site at Westfield, the company will create 20 new jobs and safeguard the future to increase the workforce to 85.

Established in Glasgow more than 40 years ago, the company specialises in manufacturing textile products such as protective and customised covers for a range of sectors including construction and aviation.

The family-run company supported and supplied the NHS throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and has supplied specialist safety net products for the oil and gas sector.

With an increasing focus on business sustainability, the company is diversifying to introduce new eco-friendly product lines such as re-useable food covers.

Visiting the new site in Cumbernauld, Minister for Business, Ivan McKee commented: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

“It is great to see the Beal Group developing new innovations and building on enviable skills and strengths expanding their work at their newly opened site in Cumbernauld.

“Last week, as part of the National Strategy for Economic Transition, we set out five key priorities, within Scotland‘s current powers, that we believe will deliver most impact in transforming Scotland in to a fairer, greener and more prosperous country.”

The Beal Group managing director, David Beal added: “Our aim is to ensure that we not only focus on innovation and outstanding product quality, but we remain dedicated to achieving our Net Zero vision.

“We thank Scottish Enterprise for their continued support.”