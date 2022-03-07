A FATHER-OF-TWO has branded TUI “disgusting'” after they hiked up the price of a family holiday by £23,000 because it fell over the Easter break.

Greg Deacon was quoted £29,610 for 12 nights in Playacar, Mexico with his wife and two children, aged nine and five, flying from London Gatwick on 30 March.

The 37-year-old was shocked when he adjusted the same holiday to the week before on 23 March and was quoted £6,128 – with two extra days included.

The holiday originally cost just over £6000. Credit: Greg Deacon

Greg, from Alton, Hampshire, hit out at the travel company online, branding them “disgusting” and accusing them of “penalising families” during school holidays.

TUI responded by trying to justify the eye-watering increase by saying it is due to ‘live pricing’ and the holiday being more popular on those dates.

Greg, a chief communications officer, posted screenshots of the price differences on Twitter on Sunday and called the company out, writing: “Hey @TUIUK you guys ok?

“I know it’s Easter but look at your prices here like for holidays.

“I think it’s a disgrace tbh the elevation in price and penalising families.

“£30,000 for a holiday for four to Mexico. What are you guys smoking?”

The holiday suddenly cost almost £30,000. Credit: Greg Deacon

Twitter users were quick to comment on the “shocking” pricing structure.

Louise Allmark said: “Disgusting price rise. Try Holidayhypermarket, might be slightly cheaper.”

Craig Taylor said: “Two days less. That’s a joke mate, I thought petrol prices were a shock.”

Stitchy Spankman said: “One week apart for those prices? Mental.

“Worth pulling the kids out for the week – taking the fine – and be done with it!”

Anita Nye said: “You do get an online discount.” with the palm on forehead emoji.

Speaking today, Greg said: “I don’t get it, folk surely are not paying for the holiday as the price is madness.

“Clearly the challenge is not wanting to take kids out of school but equally have an affordable break and not feel like you’re being ripped off for having a family.

“We can only go away during approved weeks across the year.

“It is a 400% price hike.

“Only to be told by TUI that it is availability and popularity which cause it. Nonsense.

“Who is paying £30,000 for a holiday to Mexico?

“Oh and btw, use a discount code which gives you £100 to £300 off a £30,000 break. No thanks.”

This is not the first time that TUI has come under fire recently on social media.

A family claimed they were asked to pay an extra £2,000 to rebook their holiday that TUI cancelled just days before due to live pricing.

Another couple who booked a wedding package through TUI said they were only just told the date of their big day in Mexico – weeks before they are due to fly out.

TUI has been approached for comment.