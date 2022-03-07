Pub landlord lists stunning 17th century pub on Airbnb for £700 per-night

A PUB landlord has listed a stunning 17th century pub on Airbnb for £700 per-night.

The Fitzhead Inn, in Fitzhead, Somerset comes with 18 pints of real ale per six persons but does not include any draught pints, soft drinks or wines.

The venue is equipped with a fully-fledged bar, a dart board and six taps for draught drinks where punters can choose to preorder drinks of their liking in advance.

The Fitzhead Inn.

The bar offers five upstairs bedrooms and can sleep up to ten guests, who will also have the option to bring their own booze.

There are two separate rooms in the pub area as well as a lovely outdoor courtyard.

One of the rooms, described by the host as “the snug room” is furnished with two couches, a comfortable chair and even boasts a crackling wood fire.

The pub is fitted with a professional kitchen that is stocked in the morning with bacon and eggs from a nearby farm.

Upstairs there are five en-suite bedrooms, four with double beds and one with two single beds.

Patrons can book ahead draught beers and other alcoholic beverages they would like for their stay.

The Fitzhead Inn bar.

It can be booked for up to ten people for at least two nights.

The Owner of the property, David, described the listing as: “Why stay in a property for 10 people that only has say 2 bathrooms, what a nightmare.

“All our 5 rooms are en-suite. Accommodation and relaxing areas where you can choose who you share the space with.

“Fully functional bar and fully operational commercial kitchen. Complete privacy in the country.

“Be the chef or barman, pour your own pint and cook in our fully operational commercial kitchen. Complete comfort and privacy in your own pub.”

The Fitzhead Inn experience has been reviewed 65 times and has a very high rating of 4.86 stars.

The snug area.

Happy customers have left plenty of good feedback on their booking.

Carl said: “Great venue, plenty of space within the pub and outside. Rooms are of a good size and with tea making facilities.

“The kitchen was big with all the tools we needed for the weekend. Owner was very relaxed and helpful. There was no mobile signal, but Wifi was available.

“Really nice place just to get away from everything.”

Alison wrote: “A perfect weekend celebrating a 40th birthday party. The location in scenic Somerset is idyllic.

“The pub itself is a beautiful building and it was such a lot of fun, pouring the draft beer and playing bartender.

“The bedrooms were spacious and comfy, the kitchen fully equipped. David was a fantastic host. Would recommend to anyone.”

The pub’s courtyard.

Clive added: “A lovely week in a great setting and one of our favourite parts of the world.

“David was excellent as a host both before our stay and upon arrival and on the few occasions through our stay when we needed something.

“The pub is a great place to stay and the darts games were competitive! Having use of the ‘Pro’ kitchen was lots of fun.

“The grill and hotplate will be missed for pulling together a full English. Thank you David! Would highly recommend a stay at the Fitzhead Inn.”