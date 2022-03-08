PITLOCHRY FESTIVAL theatre has announced its 20 strong ensemble for its 2022 season taking place between May and October.

The 2022 season will feature Keith MacPherson, Alyson Orr, Rhianne Drummond, Connor Going, Richard Colvin, Deirdre Davis, Lanna Joffrey and more.

The full ensemble pictured above.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said about the Ensemble: “This Ensemble of talented actors will perform some extraordinary dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals in repertoire throughout our Summer Season including in our brand new Studio.

“The team of Directors Amy Liptrott, Ben Occhipinti, Brigid Lamour, Caitlin Skinner, and I cannot wait to make the plays with them for our wonderful audiences.

“During their time with us, you will be able to see this talented group in different roles. I look forward to our audience enjoying them transforming from production to production.

“Pitlochry is known for its Ensemble, and I am excited for us to continue this brilliant tradition.”

The 2022 season will run throughout summer in the theatre’s auditorium, new studio and outside in the amphitheatre and riverside bandstand.

It will include stagings of Sunshine On Leith from May 20 – October 1, Little Women from July 21 – September 29 and backstage comedy Noises Off from May 27 – October 1, which celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The theatre’s new studio will see the premiers of three new plays: Helping Hands, Sister Radio and The Maggie Wall.

The 2022 season also sees the premiere of two new productions performed in the amphitheatre: Sherlock Holmes a study in lipstick ketchup and blood and Under Another Sky.

Finally, there will be a lineup of entertainment for all the family including a brand new adaption of Around The World In 80 Days from the creative team behind last year’s production of Wind In The Willows.