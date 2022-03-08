Scots female business founders initiative launched

Converge, a company creation and enterprise programme for the university sector, has launched a month of female-focused workshops to mark international women’s day.

The workshops include two ‘Conversations for the Curious’ events in partnership with Women in Enterprise Scotland (WES).

The online events, beginning next week are designed to encourage Scotland’s future and current female entrepreneurs to develop their business curiosity into competence.

Lynne Cadenhead of women’s enterprise Scotland will be leading some of the workshops.

The workshops will address common barriers cited by female entrepreneurs and provide a platform for informal conversations, in a supportive space, where pre-conceived notions can be challenged.

The events will be hosted by Lynne Cadenhead, the event series have a lineup of leafing female founders, investors and business experts as panellist speakers.

The female-focused events will run throughout March and include a “but what if I fail” workshop on Tuesday 15th March.

This first ‘Conversation’ will be hosted by Women Enterprise Scotland chair, Lynne Cadenhead, and pairs Converge enterprise manager, Dr Lissa Herron, with Converge 2020 winner Genevieve Patenaude, to unpick the concept of failure and whether we can redefine it as a learning experience.

The second ’Conversation’ event, on Thursday 24th March, focuses on breaking the second glass ceiling, investment.

This workshop will bring together investors and investment experts to explore some of the challenges women face in securing funding and will offer practical solutions to overcome them.

Speakers will include Gillian Fleming, CEO of Mint Ventures, Jordan Dargue, CEO Tees Valley Business Hub and Daisy Ford-Downes, head of group investment programmes at Firstport.

The final event, on Tuesday 29th March, will examine how fear of success can also be a barrier.

Converge enterprise manager Dr Lissa Herron talks to serial entrepreneur and chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland Lynne Cadenhead and Rebecca Pick, founder of Pick Protection.

Chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, Lynne Cadenhead, commented: “So many people dream about starting their own business or making their ideas a reality but too few take real action and do anything about it.

“The 2022 Rose Report has highlighted impressive growth in women entrepreneurs in recent years, but we know there are so many more great women innovators and entrepreneurs in Scotland.

“We hope this conversation series helps to seek out, inspire and support the next generation of brilliant Scottish entrepreneurs and innovators.”