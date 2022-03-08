Unusual £175 whisky signals expanded range from Crabbie’s new owners

ONE of Scotland’s biggest drinks makers has launched a new single malt as their owners prepare to expand into the whisky market.

Crabbie’s, known best for their ginger beer, are hoping to excite the whisky world with the introduction of their new £175 22-year-old Orkney Single Malt.

Now owned by Halewood International, an artisanal spirits company that also have the likes of Whitley Neil Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum on their books, the booze brand is set for further additions to its portfolio later this year.

Further additions to the range are expected later this year.

The firm funded the construction of Crabbie’s Leith distillery, situated just a few hundred yards away from the company’s original premises set up by John Crabbie in the 19th Century.

Whiskies will be distilled, matured and bottled in the Bonnington area of the Scottish capital in an exciting move for the city’s drinks scene.

Latest industry figures suggest the Scotch whisky industry is recovering well following the pandemic, with the value of exports up 19% on the year before to £4.5 billion.

Growth in this period is said to be driven in particular by buyers in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the latter seeing an extraordinary 71% rise of value.

Although there are positive signs from the most recent statistics, the industry still hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Exports in 2021 were 8% lower than in 2019.

Crabbie’s roots in Edinburgh date all the way back to 1801, when Miller Crabbie worked as a merchant in the city. His son inherited the business, going on to found John Crabbie & Co, the drinks powerhouse we know today.

Their whisky operations had been dormant until Halewood decided to relaunch that arm of the business in 2018. A key part of this move came in January 2020, as Crabbie’s poached master blender Dr Kirstie McCallum from rivals Glen Moray.

Dr McCallum’s signature lies on the casing for the company’s latest offering, which has a list of eclectic flavours to describe their latest offering – including vanilla fudge, dried fruit, caramel toffee and sweet berries and cream.

The drink is also said to have hints of dark chocolate and coffee, as well as a long, smoky finish.

Interested buyers will have to move quickly though, as there are only 253 bottles of the 47.5% booze are to be released to the public.

Dr McCallum describes the whiskey as “an unusual coming together of the wonderfully smoky flavours of the original bourbon-matured dram with so much depth and richness from one of the world’s rarest and most coveted sherries.”

“It gives me enormous pride to be continuing the founder’s legacy: of producing unique, unexpected and great quality whiskies for everyone to enjoy.”

Crabbie 22 Years Old Orkney Single Malt is available to purchase from Whisky Exchange and whisky-online.