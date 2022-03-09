5 Technological Innovations in the Gambling Industry to Look Forward to in 2022

The online gambling industry is exciting because it continues to evolve. Operators of online gambling sites are the first to adopt and implement the latest developments in technology. As a result, online sports betting sites, online poker rooms, bingo sites, and online casinos can offer better services. And the online gambling industry has become one of the top contributors to the world economy.

2022 is definitely a year to look forward to if you love online gambling, and it’s not only because there are fantastic game titles at KingJohnnie, but for the exciting technological upgrades we can anticipate!

Photo by Steve Sawusch on Unsplash

1. Safer Online Casinos

Online casinos will upgrade their security measures and implement safer practices in 2022. The industry knows that players prefer playing their favorite online casino games in a safe, secure, reliable, licensed, and responsible iGaming environment.

The online casino industry will give more importance to legal compliance in the next few months. Expect online casinos to follow strict Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. They will also implement sophisticated security measures to prevent fraud, identity theft, bonus abuse, collusion, money laundering, and other criminal activities.

Also, they will prioritize safe gambling, enabling you to use features like setting personal limits, reality checks, self-exclusion, self-assessment questionnaires, and many others.

You can also expect newer and better security features like fingerprint logins, facial recognition, faster payouts, and two-factor authentication.

2. Gambling on Wearables and Mobile Devices

Mobile gambling will gain popularity in 2022. You will no longer need to install apps to play on the go. Look forward to a wide range of games, bonuses, promotions, and tournaments, along with mobile casinos with better designs and features.

While gambling on smartphones and tablets will gain popularity in 2022, players and operators will start experimenting with gambling on wearables like smartwatches. Several studios have already realized the potential of wearable gambling, and slots for smartwatches are already available.

3. Live Casinos to Offer Slots

The online casinos of 2022 will offer newer varieties of games. So get ready to play games with advanced mechanics, graphics, special effects, and bonus features.

So far, live casinos have offered live roulette, live baccarat, live blackjack, and live poker games. Live game studios are now in the process of rolling out live dealer slots, featuring live croupiers in slots games. So look forward to live dealer slots at live casinos in 2022.

Live dealer slots like Sweet Bonanza Candyland and Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt are already popular. Players can look forward to several new live dealer slots in 2022.

4. More Crypto Casinos

The number of players using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others is fast increasing. Operators and players are quick to understand the advantages of playing with Bitcoin.

We already have several crypto-only online casinos and online casinos that support cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies. Players prefer playing at crypto casinos for ease of use, convenience, anonymity, and fast payouts. Unfortunately, most crypto-only casinos operate without a license because of the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies.

The demand for licensed, safe, secure, and reliable crypto casinos is higher. We can expect more online casinos to get crypto-friendly as we enter the second half of 2022 as the crypto market in the first half has been in a slump.

More Virtual Casinos

We already have a few virtual reality (VR) casinos, although VR technology is still in its infancy. The likelihood of more online casinos implementing virtual reality (VR) technology into their offerings is on the rise.

Although players love the immersive VR gaming experience, they cannot afford VR gear. However, VR gear is less expensive in 2022, and we may expect more players playing at VR casinos and more operators launching VR casinos. VR casinos might not get that big a push in 2022, especially in the first half of the year but expect things to change as we come into the fourth quarter.