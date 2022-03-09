A MUM has been left fuming after TUI refuses to extend her travel vouchers she was given months before the UK went into lockdown.

Erica Edwards received a £500 voucher as a Christmas gift from a family member in 2019 and looked forward to planning a trip with her children.

The 39-year-old, from Durham, County Durham, said she was unable to use the vouchers due to holiday restrictions during the Covid pandemic.

Erica thought the voucher might be extended due to the Coronavirus. Credit: Erica Edwards

Erica contacted TUI last week to ask if she could use the voucher now that more countries around the world are open for UK travellers and restrictions have eased.

The mum-of-two was left reeling after TUI told her they “have not stopped customers making any bookings throughout the pandemic”.

She has since hit out at the travel company on social media and branded them a “disgrace” for not extending the vouchers following multiple lockdowns.

Erica was told via Instagram that the voucher was not to be extended. Credit: Erica Edwards

Erica wrote on Twitter last week: “TUIUK I got a £500 gift card Chrimbo ‘19.

“Three months before multiple lockdowns.

“It went out of date and they won’t extend. That’s disgusting TUI.

“#rippedoff #boycotttui #disgraceful #Giftcard #awfulcustomerservices.”

The airline company responded to Erica on Twitter the same day, writing: “Hi, we’ll continue to liaise with you via Instagram to avoid any confusion between threads.”

Screenshots shared by Erica showed TUI’s response, they said: “We’re afraid the expiry dates on such cards cannot be extended, we’re sorry for any disappointment caused but this is not something we can arrange.

“We can only apologise for any disappointment caused.

“I’m afraid we have already provided the information you requested and all we can do is reiterate.

“Apologies you are not happy with this information but there is nothing further we can provide. “

Speaking today, Erica said: “It was a Christmas present for myself and the kids to go on holiday in 2020.

“We never got round to booking anything as the coronavirus stopped us.

“It’s a lot of money to lose, I’m a single parent at the end of the day and I’m certainly not flush.

“We were going to Ibiza in September so I was hoping to use it for that.

“The kid’s haven’t been on holiday since August 2019 with me.

“TUI haven’t even given me a call or an email, they have only messaged me on Instagram.”

This is the latest in a number of disputes where consumers have said they are being ignored by TUI.

Last week, a couple were left waiting for a wedding date despite shelling out £11,000 for their dream wedding.

TUI has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the matter.