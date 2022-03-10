DM Hall make new director appointment in Edinburgh

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, has appointed experienced property professional, Kirsten Nicolson, as a director. She will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office.

With 16 years’ experience of the Capital’s property sector, Kirsten worked initially as an estate agent for Simpson & Marwick and Strutt & Parker. While at the latter she decided to train as a Chartered Surveyor, studying at the College of Estate Management in Reading. She became a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2012.

Further experience with an established chartered surveying practise followed where she carried out a wide range of duties including Home Reports, tax valuations, EPCs and other residential work for various clients.

Kirsten Nicolson

She said: “I am pleased to have joined the Edinburgh office of DM Hall, a firm I have admired from afar over a number of years.

“My aim is to provide our clients, existing and prospective, with a highly professional property service and to reinforce the efforts of my colleagues in continuing to build the DM Hall brand in the city.”

Welcoming Kirsten to DM Hall’s Edinburgh residential property team, partner, Jonathan Hunter, said: “we are delighted to have attracted Kirsten to our busy team. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as director and we are confident she will make a significant contribution to the ongoing success of the firm.”