A SCOTS teacher who allegedly dragged a P1 pupil with special needs along the floor faces being struck off.

Rachel Wadsworth has been accused of leaving the youngster, who had a mental age of 18-24 months, “terrified” during the incident in December 2017.

Miss Wadsworth is said to have pulled the non-verbal girl across the floor by her wrist whilst teaching at Carstairs Junction Primary School in South Lanarkshire.

Rachel Wadsworth now faces being struck off the teaching register by the GTCS.

She is also alleged to have dragged the same pupil back into her classroom by her leg on a separate occasion in September 2017.

And in November 2017, the primary school allegedly made the same pupil sit in a seat where the young girl had urinated on.

Miss Wadsworth is now being investigated over the claims and appeared in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) panel yesterday.

Pamela Dougall, a support teacher from the school, gave evidence at the hearing and said she was left in tears after witnessing the incident.

Mrs Dougall said: “I witnessed Miss Wadsworth dragging Pupil A back along the floor back to the classroom.

Carstairs Junction Primary School in South Lanarkshire. C. Google

“Her [Pupil A] tummy was on the floor, she looked terrified.

“I put my hands on my head and said ‘you can’t do that’.

“I asked Pupil A if she was alright, she put her thumbs up as she is a non-verbal child.

“Pupil A has a mental age of roughly 18-24 months.

“I was in a state of shock, every time I saw Pupil A that day I cried.”

She added: “I was placed in her class between August and December 2017.

“The working relationship with Miss Wadsworth was difficult.

“I got the feeling that she did not want anyone in the class.

“When I was working with Miss Wadsworth I felt I couldn’t do my job properly as she didn’t trust me.”

Another support teacher, Jacqueline Steele who was working in a class nearby, said: “On Friday 1 December [2017] at 1pm I was sitting at a table helping kids finish their work they hadn’t finished and I was looking directly out of the classroom door.

“I saw Pupil A running past the door.

“Pupil A stopped at the double doors [fire exit].

“Mrs Wadsworth ran up and grabbed Pupil A’s arm in quite a forceful manner.

“Her tugging knocked Pupil A off her balance and she was walking too fast for her to keep up.

“I put my hands on my head.

“It was the first time I saw her look frightened.

“[When Mrs Steele entered Pupil A’s classroom] Pupil A was on the floor at the door, it was quite manic and Miss Wadsworth did not have any control of the class.

“For me it was a child protection issue.

“That afternoon Pupil A was not herself and was not smiling.

“You could see if she looked sad, I was able to tell when she wasn’t happy.”

Further allegations have been lodged against the teacher such as grabbing the same pupil by the arm and pushing her back onto a chair.

Miss Wadsworth also faces allegations that she grabbed another pupil by the shoulders which caused them distress.

She has also been accused of leaving the pupils in her additional support needs class unattended.

The hearing continues.