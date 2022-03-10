A THREE-BEDROOM property with a palatial Roman-style living room has been listed on the market for £300,000.

The terraced semi-Roman home in Christchurch, Dorset was listed on the market on Tuesday.

The large living room takes up over half of the downstairs and its main feature is a detailed ceiling painting that depicts angels flying and sitting on clouds.

The depiction is bordered with round gold and blue trim with various patterns.

A bust of a woman stands tall at the back of the room, while gold trimmed patterned chairs and couches are positioned next to the light blue walls.

There is a marble coffee table that sits on an old fashioned royal-looking carpet whilst a large gold rimmed mirror hangs on the back wall.

Breaking the Roman theme, there is a flat screen TV hung from the wall and a guitar amplifier resting on one of the chairs.

Leaving the lavish room, the rest of the house appears to be far more common.

The kitchen is of a good size and has a double glass door that leads to the garden.

Two of the three bedrooms are of good size and can comfortably accommodate double beds, while the third room could only fit a single bed.

The only bathroom in the property is situated upstairs and has a large bath and a separate shower.

In their listing on Rightmove, Goadsby, who are managing the property wrote: “A spacious terraced home situated in a popular area being just yards from Two Riversmeet Leisure Centre with its golf course.

“Christchurch town centre is also easily accessible.

“There is a covered entrance porch which has a storage cupboard, a door leads through to the Lounge.

“The Lounge is a good size with a front aspect window.

“A door leads through to the Kitchen/Breakfast Room which has ample space for a dining table whilst also having a good range of wall and floor cupboards with working surfaces over…

“There are 2 doubles, both having fitted cupboards and Bedroom 3 is currently used as an office.

“The Bathroom benefits from a corner bath with separate shower cubicle, pedestal wash hand basin and low level w.c.”

One social media user saw the unique living room and decided to share it on Reddit: “For just £300k you can enjoy the wonders of the Sistine Chapel from the comfort of your own living room.”

The post has over 100 likes and has been commented on over a dozen times.

Reddit users found the living room amusing.

@Grumpyandproud said: “I was not prepared for that living room.”

@Keiepse wrote: “‘The lounge is a good size with a front aspect window.’

“Amazing that the agent couldn’t think of anything else for the description.”

@Left4pillz commented: “It’s a pretty appropriate design given the city’s name, Christchurch.”

@Nicowltan replied: “That living room is insane, but I’m a big fan of the dog at the back door.”

@busyphil added: “Wow.

“I love the way the description doesn’t reference that ceiling at all.”