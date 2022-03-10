Who’s Showing Early Season Form Ahead of Royal Ascot?

There are some UK and Irish sporting highlights that just cannot be matched anywhere else in the world. That’s why we see Spanish football managers flock to the Premier League, tennis fans flood the turnstiles at Wimbledon each summer, and the world’s best flat-racing horses visit the hallowed turf at Royal Ascot each year.

With the action at Ascot not due to get underway until the 14th of June, many racing punters prefer to wait until closer to race time to make their picks and predictions. However, it can never hurt to get a good overview of how the race cards will shape up, long before the time top hats and fascinators are dusted off.

Chris Waller Brings the Heat from Down Under

It can sometimes be difficult early in the year to predict which of the horses to come from UK and Irish stables will run well at Royal Ascot.

Still, the same cannot be said of those horses from Australia, many of which have already been wowing bettors at races like the Lightning Stakes at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

At said race, top trainer Chris Waller put down a serious marker. Two of his charges finished virtually neck and neck, with Home Affairs eventually being adjudged to have pipped Nature Strip to the race win.

Both those horses are being prepped for a trip to Royal Ascot and should be considered significant threats by those punters wondering who to back with their Royal Ascot free bets.

It’s not as if Aussie success at Ascot is unheard of. As recently as 2018 Merchant Navy upset the bookies and local trainers to win the Golden Jubilee Stakes.

The race that Nature Strip and Home Affairs are most likely to run in is the Kings Stand Stakes. The early betting favourite for that race is an American horse by the name of Golden Pal, meaning the race could have a seriously international flavour.

Photo by Gene Devine on Unsplash

Caption: All the horses mentioned here will have a great chance of bagging huge race victories at Royal Ascot

Trueshan Lines Up More Ascot Glory

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle were the toast of the flat racing fraternity in 2021, as they combined to claim huge victories at Goodwood, Longchamp, and Ascot. They will be back to do more of the same in 2022, with Trueshan more than likely to make a bow in Ascot’s version of the Gold Cup.

The field for this race promises to be truly star-studded with the ever-dangerous Stradivarius, Manobo and Hurricane Lane all lining up to knock Alan King’s horse off his lofty perch.

Stradivarius and Frankie Look to Roll Back the Years

Both Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori have been around the racing block more than most. Yet, they’re still able to pull wins out of the hat despite the prevailing odds and trends being against them.

In recent seasons they appear to have met their match in the form of the aforementioned Trueshan, but the experienced duo will be back with a vengeance in 2022.

The 2021 Royal Ascot experience was a terrible one for Stradivarius, who started out as an odds-on favourite for the Ascot Gold Cup, only to wilt in the spotlight and finish a disappointing fourth. Dettori bemoaned being blocked off coming into the final straight, but the writing always looked to be on the wall.

Dettori will be expected to give the horse a better launchpad to victory in the 2022 version of the race.

Perfect Power to Flex Muscles in the Commonwealth Cup

The Commonwealth Cup takes place on the festival’s Friday and is only open to 3-year-olds. Dettori is a big fan of the race, having won it in 2021 with Campanelle and in 2019 with Advertise.

However, it’s Christophe Soumillon who will likely be in the box seat for the race in 2022, as he takes the reins on last year’s Norfolk Stakes winner, Perfect Power.