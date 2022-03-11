Josh Taylor mocked by boxing critics after losing balls during golf trip

SCOTS boxer Josh Taylor has been brutally mocked online again over his victory against Jack Catterall after saying he lost balls during a recent golf trip.



The undisputed light-welterweight champion was told by critics that losing three balls was better than “losing nine rounds with Catterall” in their fight last month.



Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, was inundated with comments relating to his controversial win after posting a video on Facebook on Tuesday showing off his golf swing.

The 31-year-old said: “Great day down at @archerfieldlinks with the big cuz @marktkdharkess.

Taylor’s recent victory over Jack Catterall attracted controversy. (C) Instagram/Josh Taylor

Thanks to the main man @calumsmithgolf for the new @titleistukireland clubs, legend.



“I played a blinder……only lost the three balls.”



Social media users still fuming over his recent boxing win decided to use the post to slam Taylor, suggesting that the golf balls were not the only thing he lost.



John Wayne Erfmann said: “Shame you couldn’t swing like that with Jack. Just do the right thing Josh, getting out of hand now.”



Melly Welly said: “That’s an improvement on the nine rounds you lost in your last fight.”



Eddie Walsh said: “If your game goes like your last fight you could lose all your balls and still win.”



Chris Mansey said: “Stance is just slightly more open than your chin was in the Catterall fight mate.”



And Burt Wesley said: “Losing three balls is better than losing 10 rounds to Jack Catterall pal.”



The Scot, known as The Tartan Tornado, also received backlash on Instagram after posting the video the following day.



Harry Drewett said: “Judges reckon that was a hole in one.”



JakeTK95 said: “How many score cards you get changed over the course of this round.”



CBeard76 said: “That’s three balls and four belts you’ve lost now.”



Steadders1980 said: “More wild swings than last Saturday.”



Chris_Garbutt said: “Lost three balls, same amount of rounds you won a few weeks back kidder.”



Taylor’s Scottish homecoming didn’t go to plan as he struggled to make his mark against England’s Jack Catterall who many believe won the fight.



The Englishman knocked Taylor down and cut him but still lost the fight by split decision which immediately caused a furore in the boxing world.



Judge Ian John-Lewis has been downgraded by the British Boxing Board of Control from an A Star class official to an A class official following his scoring.



He had scored the fight 114-111 in favour of Taylor while the other two judges had the fight closer at 113-112 to Catterall and 113-112 to Taylor.



Taylor has been trolled online since the fight at Glasgow’s Hydro and even says he has had death threats.