AN AMATEUR photographer captured a stunning image showing mountains in Scotland being perfectly mirrored in the reflection of a loch below.



Peter Ribbeck, 50, captured the incredible illusion on Lochleven in Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, on Saturday.



The snap shows the view across the loch as the mountains and blue bird day above reflect on the crystal clear water.

The calm waters allowed for the clear sky to be perfectly mirrored.

Clear blue skies and clusters of fluffy white clouds are shown in both the sky and across the still loch.



On the left hand side of the image sits a perfect reflection of the pointy peak of Pap of Glencoe.



The water appears so still that it is difficult to determine which side of the picture is being reflected.



Peter, from West Kilbride, North Ayrshire, shared the image to social media on Saturday, writing: “Lochleven right now with the Pap of Glencoe on the left.”



The post has now collected more than 3,800 likes and over 200 comments from viewers who were left in awe by the image.



Rach El said: “Spectacular picture Peter, superb.”



Karen L Morgan said: “Fantastic image and beautiful reflections.”



Lin Brooks said: “Absolutely magnificent, the reflections are beautiful!”



Shelley Burnett said: “Gorgeous photograph. I love the big white puffy clouds against the brilliant blue sky and the reflections are superb.”



Ann Beel said: “Makes me so, so proud to be Scottish when I see the beautiful scenery I am blessed to live amongst.”



Eileen Learmonth said: “Looks like an oil painting, absolutely beautiful.”



Speaking today, Peter, a yacht marina manager, said: “I was staying at Fort William for my 50th birthday and my wife Gayle and I decided to take a drive down the North side of the B863 to Kinlochleven for a walk and lunch.



“While driving down this view presented itself to us.



“The water was so still there was the perfect mirror image of the Pap of Glencoe and the other mountains in the water with these lovely white fluffy clouds making the scene perfect.”



