Scots digital company secures project contract with UK Cabinet Office

A SCOTS digital enablement company has secured a project contract with the UK Cabinet Office.

AND Digital has announced the start of their long term engagement with the Cabinet Office to design and build a Grants Applicant Portal.

The deal will see AND Digital develop a single online access point for all available UK Government grant opportunities with the aim of improving accessibility, transparency and uptake across the civil sector organisation and small to medium-sized organisations.

AND Digital operates as a digital enablement partner for organisations including Sky, DC Thomson, Wood Mackenzie and British Airways.

Peter Dale says the project has the “potential to fundamentally transform” user experience.

The company aims to help businesses build digital products and grow their internal capability along the way.

Peter Dale, Club Executive at AND Digital’s Glasgow club, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the delivery partner for this high profile programme of work.

“In engaging with the Cabinet Office throughout the initial process and understanding their vision, this project has the potential to fundamentally transform the user experience of citizens, businesses and charitable organisations alike.

“At AND Digital we have experience in building applications with a focus on improved customer experience, ease of use for the user and optimisation of the administration functionality.

“Our approach of working with a team of developers, program managers and coaches, provides a great way to collaborate with the Government Grants Management Function.

“This shared endeavour will drive a step change in effective and efficient grantmaking by harnessing the full potential of digital technology.

“With our local presence in Glasgow, we managed to establish a blended teams approach for this project.

“AND’s club model has been set up with local commercial and public sector clients in mind and our [we] can’t wait to get started on this exciting project.”

The project contract will run until March 2023.