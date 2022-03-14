HILARIOUS images show a Harry Potter fan appearing to wear an actual real-life invisibility cloak after wearing all green during a photo expedition.

Hannah Walker burst out laughing after looking at the images at the end of the Harry Potter Photographic Expedition in Covent Gardens in London last month.

The 21-year-old had been treated to the visit by her boyfriend Isaac Lawrence, 23, but accidentally wore a full green tracksuit which interfered with green screen booths.

Hannah bought the two pictures for £20.

Social worker Hannah was snapped in two images with just a floating head and hand as her outfit blended in with the background.

One shot shows Hannah perched on top of a broomstick holding a wand as she appeared to be flying above Hogwarts wearing Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.

Issaac had captured a photograph while watching his girlfriend get photographed – showing her still featuring her tracksuit.

Another image shows Hannah standing beside Isaac in front of a red phone box with a backdrop of the Ministry of Magic building – home to the wizardry government.

Hannah’s head again appears to be floating in mid air with not a glimpse of her legs or torso to be seen.

Hannah posted a video on TikTok on Sunday showing her Harry Potter experience fail, writing: “Wait for it…

“F**k my life, that was £20 for the pic and no one told me.

“And no, I didn’t know there was a green screen and it is called fashion.”

The video has now collected over 2.6 million views and more than 247,000 likes on the social media platform.

Thousands of viewers left comments with many mentioning the likeness to Harry’s cloak in the hit series.

Hannah’s head was seemingly floating because of the green screen mishap.

@Antirrhinumtheseus said: “Okay but this is actually just you with an invisibility cloak.”

@robin said: “I think it’s dumb of them to use green for that green screen pic when every Slytherin is gonna come through wearing green.”

@Kieran said: “Invisibility cloak activated.”

@leapetty said: “£20 well spent.”

@hayleydianacann said : “This is hilarious.”

Speaking today, Hannah said: “We were going to a Tottenham football game so I didn’t think about what I was wearing, I just wanted to be comfortable.

“But Isaac surprised me at the photo exhibition because it was in Covent Gardens.

“I knew there was a green screen in the Warner Bros. tour but I didn’t know there was in the expedition.

“I was screaming when I saw the photos, literally screaming. It’s probably the funniest thing that’s ever happened to me.”