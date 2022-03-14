Logistics company bolsters leadership team with two new appointments

ASCO LOOKS to support its energy transition with the appointment of two new general managers.

The integrated logistics and materials management company appointed Mike Pettigrew as general manager for the freight management business and shipping agency Seletar.

Simon Turner has been promoted to general manager for the southern UK business.

Mike Pettigrew (L) and Simon Turner have both been appointed to new roles.

Mike Pettigrew joins ASCO with previous experience in multiple different areas, including the energy, marine, industrial power and shipbuilding sectors.

He spent 13 years with Babcock and three years as a non-executive board member of Decom North Sea.

In his new role, he will spearhead the integration of Seletar and the freight management businesses, bolstering their service offering.

Seletar provides ship agency services including crew coordination, freight management, procurement services, onshore logistics as well as an extensive range of complementary services.

ASCO’s freight management business offers customs compliance, heli-freight and freight forwarding services.

Having already spent 15 years with ASCO, Simon Turner has played a part in the company’s evolution into the decommissioning landscape in the UK, leveraging collaboration with local supply chains.

Mr Turner said: “I am looking forward to promoting the full scope of ASCO’s expertise and the role the company is playing to support clients towards a more sustainable future.”

“As the essential partner for global energy materials and logistics management, ASCO works with the world’s largest operators to deliver safety and service excellence, while remaining focused on sustainability across all operations.

“As digitalisation and modernisation are at the heart of operations at ASCO, the Group’s innovative processes and systems mean the company is at the forefront of driving supply chain efficiency.”

Commenting on the appointments, Glenn Hurren, ASCO Managing Director – UK, said: “These key roles support the growing number of opportunities we are seeing throughout this exciting evolution in the industry.

“It is a testament to our team that we emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position to deliver sustainable growth in line with the group’s strategy.”