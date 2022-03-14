SCOTS schoolgirls have been called the “next generation” of future investors.

Schoolgirls in Lochaber and Falkirk have been named as the most promising next generation of business investors.

The youngsters aged between 13 and 18, came out top in the Growing Future Assets Competition.

Lochaber High School, 16-18 group winners. Photo by Anthony MacMillan Photography.

The competition aims to nurture the future of women in investment and encourage young females to consider a career in the industry.

The winners faced tough competition to triumph in the finals with competition entries increasing by a record-breaking 300% this year.

Pupils from Lochaber High School in Fort William won the senior, 16 to 18 age group category collecting £1,000 for the school and £200 of vouchers for each team member.

Runners up were girls from North Berwick High School, who won £500 for their school and £100 worth of vouchers each.

Financial educators Future Asset believe that being female should never be a barrier to progressing in a chosen career.

The competition introduces senior schoolgirls to potential careers in investment and demonstrates how working in the sector can change the world for the better.

Author and judge for the junior competition Iona Bain commented: ” I was incredibly impressed by the quality and maturity of the finalists’ presentations this year.

“To see so many girls grappling with the complex, important world of investing at such a young age is heartening.

“The skills and knowledge they have built up during this competition will stand them in a good stead, whatever careers they choose. But I am sure some will now be seriously thinking about coming into finance and that gives me hope.”

The competition aims to give young women more valuable and transferrable skills for the future.

Talia Stoddart, one of the S5 pupils from the winning senior team at Lochaber High School commented: “I think the whole experience was almost better than the actual winning.

“It really helped to open my eyes to a whole new industry that I could be part of.

“I learnt so many things I never knew before – gaining new skills and developing others all at once – when my team finally finished writing our final script I felt an overwhelming sense of achievement and knew that even if we didn’t win in the final I’d still have all I’d learnt along the way and a potential new career to consider.”