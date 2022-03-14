Team Scotland eyes the US to realise global seafood ambition

A GROUP of Scottish fish and shellfish producers are heading for North America with hopes to increase global trade for Scotland’s seafood industry.

A number of Scottish seafood producers will be exhibiting at Seafood Expo North America (SENA) from 13th to 15th March, along with representatives from Seafood Scotland to showcase the country’s premium and sustainable products.

Live cooking demonstrations at the event will allow attendees to sample the exhibitors’ products.

The Crab Company, Loch Duart, Organic Sea Harvest, Scottish Langoustines, Scottish Seas, Thistle Seafoods and Wester Ross Salmon will be exhibiting at the event.

They will be joined by renowned chef John Waters, who will be doing live cooking demonstrations today, to give attendees from all over the world the opportunity to sample the exhibitors’ products.

Regarded as the premier seafood event in the Americas, the event will be attended by thousands of global suppliers and buyers.

This is the first time that the event has been able to take place since 2019.

For the Scottish contingent, getting back to the US is a crucial step towards the recovery of the seafood sector.

The sector represents Scotland’s largest food export and employs thousands of people across the country.

Head of trade marketing – Americas, UK and emerging markets for Seafood Scotland, Adam Wing commented: “Seafood Expo North America in Boston has always been a key date in our trade calendar, and it is central to the commercial success of many of our seafood businesses.

“After a three-year hiatus, and given the challenges of that intervening period, it’s been vital to ensure a strong attendance from the Scottish industry and we are delighted to be able to represent it so comprehensively and to showcase the very best of what Scotland has to over.”

The presence of a broad range of Scottish suppliers is a positive step for the industry, which was badly affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wing continued: “The US market imported Scottish seafood worth £63.7 million in 2020 which shows how much the region appreciates the quality species our country has to offer.

“We look forward to extending this even further over the next few days.”