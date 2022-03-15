TODAY the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum (CLF) launches a new guide – Summary of Funding and Business Support Available to Scottish Construction Companies.

The guide is just one of the actions the Scottish Government-funded CLF have implemented in their recovery plan of actions.

The recovery plan of actions aligns with Scottish Government policies and the Construction Scotland industry strategy.

The guide helps construction businesses to find the help they need to go digital.

It was developed and produced by the CLF digital strategy steering group following research by one of its members – Digital Construction Skills (DCS).

Saffron Grant – managing director at DCS.

DCS works to support small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on their digitalisation journey.

Their research showed a need to help businesses access available support on their digital journey which could help with digital adoption.

SMEs in Scotland are encouraged to use the guide to take up these valuable opportunities to build their digital capability and get support to use digitalisation.

Introducing digital working, from basics like booking systems to more advanced robotics and building information modelling, could help businesses improve their quality, safety, productivity and profits.

The Digital Strategy Steering Group has joined forces with hub South West, Skills Development Scotland, Construction Industry Training Board and a number of trade bodies and professional associations to create and promote the guide.

Saffron Grant, Managing Director of DCS, said: “We can help, free of charge, any construction business quickly work out what is most relevant to them.

“Regardless of whether they are CITB registered or whether it is for digital construction support or more general upskilling or business improvement.”

Mark Houston, Supply Chain Development Manager at hub South West, said: “There are over 50,000 enterprises in the construction sector in Scotland which stand to benefit if the digital capability of the supply chain is enhanced.

“We recognise the critical role that Tier 1 contractors can play in driving transformation.

“We are pleased that companies such as Morgan Sindall, Kier Construction, Morrison Construction and McLaughlin and Harvey are going to help disseminate this document to their supply chain companies.”

Lynsey Brydson, Head of Digital programmes at Construction Scotland Innovation Centre, said: “The guide maps out different sources of funding including for training, free mentoring and the Digital Development Loan, an interest free loan of up to £100k from the Scottish Government.”