A STUNNING home with a surprise bespoke bedroom for a dog has gone on the market.

The four bedroom property in Stockport, Greater Manchester hit the market at the weekend.

The house not only offers spacious living for human buyers to enjoy – but also for their canine pets who would get to relax in their very own private sanctuary.

Any potential homeowner would be able to purchase their dog a home too. Credit: PurpleBricks

The end terraced home is beautifully presented, set over three floors and features two bathrooms.

But with canine family members in mind, the house also comes with a discreet bedroom installed under the stairs for four-legged friends to relax in.

A hand-made gate has been created with cut-outs of paws and bones on the front and has been made so that any lucky pet can peek out of the top from their room.

The previous furry resident, who appears to have been called Dave, has clearly been showered with affection as he also has his own pillow with his name on it in the living room.

The previous owner’s dog had this gigantic chair in the living room. Credit: PurpleBricks

Estate agents Purple Bricks put the property on the market on Saturday for £485,000.

They said: “Beautifully presented end of terrace town house offering four bedrooms and two bathrooms over three floors.

“Additional under stairs recess currently used as an enclosed dog bed.

“The home is located opposite open green communal space with excellent views.

“Located within close proximity to shops, well regarded schools and the Manchester Airport Eastern Link Road.

“Viewing recommended.”

House-browsers were loving the usage of the space under the stairs and commented on social media about the cute pet-friendly addition.

One person said: “And it’s even decorated for the dog. Love it. Looks like ‘Dave’ is well loved too.”

Another joked: “Who said the space is for a dog? It could be for a small child.”

While one viewer responded to the joke, saying: “The paw prints on the wall inside? The sign saying ‘All you need is love and a dog’?

“And of course the chair cushion in the living room with a dog on it saying ‘Reserved for Dave’.

“Don’t know how they keep the house so pristine with a dog though!”