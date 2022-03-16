Bizarre video shows alpaca cruising around in car in Scots town

A BIZARRE video shows a car waiting at a red light – with an alpaca poking out of the rear window.

Kirsty Shilliday was taken aback after spotting the furry animal being driven around in a black Vauxhall Zafira in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

The 38-year-old hairdresser initially thought the alpaca was a large dog until the car stopped at a red light and she got a clearer view.

Video shows the curious alpaca looking around outside with its head poking out while the car has stopped.

Its long dark brown neck pokes through the gap in the window as its head towers above the roof of the vehicle.

Just as the car begins to move off, the mammal retracts its neck back inside but still appears to be having a good gander out of the window.

Kirsty posted the bizarre sighting on TikTok on Saturday, writing: “Meanwhile in Airdrie.”

The video has since collected over 260,000 views and more than 9,000 likes.

Hundreds of viewers left comments after being left in stitches by the clip.

The unusual scene was spotted in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire on Saturday.

One person said: “To be fair, that’s not the weirdest thing I’ve seen in Airdrie or Coatbridge.”

Another said: “What’s the highway code say about this one?”

One shocked local commented: “When you think you’ve seen everything in Airdrie.”

One user claimed the same alpaca paid visit to a local school that day.

She said: “It was in my daughter’s high school this afternoon, they brought it to Coatbridge High for a visit.”

Alpacas are distinguishable apart from llamas by their significantly shorter ears.

They also tend to be much smaller than llamas whilst also having much shorter blunter faces than that of the more elongated llama.