What Is the Best Treatment for Fibromyalgia?

Did you know that fibromyalgia affects about 2 to 4% of adult populations? That’s roughly about 6 to 12 million American adults living with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia does not have any particular cause but is a syndrome occurring as a group of specific symptoms. This article explains everything you need to know about fibromyalgia, what it is, its symptoms, and the latest treatment for fibromyalgia.

What Is Fibromyalgia?

Photo by Kat Smith from Pexels

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by widespread pain around the body, tenderness in certain body areas, fatigue, sleep disturbances, memory problems and emotional distress.

People living with fibromyalgia have increased sensitivity to pain than people without fibromyalgia. Scientists attribute this increased sensitivity to how the brain and spinal cord process signals from pain receptors.

Fibromyalgia is easily confused with other conditions because of the similarity of its symptoms with other ailments. Healthcare professionals often misdiagnose fibromyalgia since there are no particular tests to diagnose fibromyalgia.

Symptoms of Fibromyalgia

Non-restorative sleep: sleeping for a long period and waking up without feeling rested. Fatigue: Waking up tired even after having enough time to sleep and feeling exhausted within almost the whole day. Pain around the body: Suffering from body aches in both sides of the body, both upper and lower parts, with pain lasting for several weeks to months. Stiffness of the joints and muscles. Tingling sensation in the arms and legs. Cognitive disturbances such as problems with thinking, memory, and concentration. Problems with the digestive system like constipation, bloating, and sometimes irritable bowel movement (IBS). Emotional and mental distress like depression and anxiety. Headaches.

Diagnosis of Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia can affect both children and adults, but most diagnosed cases come from people in their middle age. There is also a greater likelihood of developing fibromyalgia as you get older. According to scientific research, women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men. If you have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, then there’s more tendency for you to develop the condition.

To get a diagnosis, visit a rheumatologist, a doctor who specializes in problems with joints, muscles, and bones. If there’s a history of fibromyalgia in your family, then you’re more likely to have it.

Your doctor will check for tender points— spots where people with fibromyalgia often feel tenderness when pressure is applied. These tender points are generally around the back of your head, shoulders, neck, knees, elbows, and hips. You’ll be asked to share other symptoms you might have.

The onset of fibromyalgia has been more common following traumatic events like car accidents, surgery, infections, PTSD, etc.

There’s no known cause for fibromyalgia, nor is there a cure; however, there are medical interventions to manage and treat the condition.

Current Treatment Methods for Fibromyalgia*

Treatment for fibromyalgia fatigue, pain, and other symptoms combines pharmacological — drug-based and non-pharmacological — lifestyle-based methods.

The drug-based method involves a healthcare professional administering a prescription or over-the-counter medication to:

relieve pain, for example, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, gabapentin — an anti-epilepsy drug used to treat certain types of pains;

treat depression, for example, duloxetine, milnacipran, etc.;

relax the muscle and promote sleep, for example, cyclobenzaprine.

While the lifestyle-based method includes:

Exercising daily, especially muscle strengthening exercises. Stress alleviation techniques like yoga, meditation, and massage. Sleep therapy to improve sleep habits for better sleep quality. Cognitive-based therapy to treat anxiety and depression.

Other medical treatments for fibromyalgia include natural remedies like:

Acupuncture

Massage

Tai chi exercises

Occupational therapy

Stem cell therapy

Stem Cells for Fibromyalgia

One major symptom of fibromyalgia is widespread chronic pain in muscles and tissues around the body. According to research on the properties of mesenchymal stem cells and their clinical use, stem cells are effective in treating patients with neurological, auto-immune, and musculoskeletal disorders. This, stem cells offer one of the best treatments for fibromyalgia pain.

Stem cells are unique types of body cells that can stimulate regenerative processes in the body, thereby promoting the healing of damaged cells, prevention of inflammation, and restoration of cells that have been destroyed.

These unique abilities of stem cells make them effective in managing fibromyalgia symptoms through the following processes:

Stem cells stimulate and improve the healing process of the body.

It helps to relieve pains.

It works to prevent and reduce inflammation.

It repairs damaged cells so they can restore damaged tissues and let them function optimally.

It promotes the regeneration of those parts of the body where it is required.

What Are the Results of Stem Cell Therapy?

Stem cell therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that usually doesn’t require surgery. Stem cell treatment for fibromyalgia begins by collecting some stem cells from your bone marrow or fat tissue by a licensed health professional. The stem cells are processed and injected into the site of inflammation, injury, or pain, or administered via the drip into the bloodstream. Donated stem cells can be also used for therapy. Patients can return home immediately after treatment as it does not require downtime for recovery, or stay at the clinic to get some more procedures.

Stem cells function to heal and replace damaged cells in the injured area as needed. After stem cell therapy, it can take a few weeks or even a few days to see its effects. Following treatment, the injection site may become sore just like after a regular injection. Avoid intense physical activity that could stall the recovery process. Overall, the effects of stem cell therapy for fibromyalgia come with beneficial anti-inflammatory, pain relief, and regenerative benefits.

Where to Get Stem Cell Treatment for Fibromyalgia

To get stem cell treatment for fibromyalgia, visit an accredited stem cell therapy center. Many regenerative clinics like Swiss Medica offer stem cell medical treatment for fibromyalgia, spinal cord injury, arthritis, and several other medical conditions.

The Clinic’s staff is made up of licensed medical professionals experienced in using stem cells for therapy. You can be sure you will be answered all your questions and provided with the best treatment options tailored according to your case of the disease.

Conclusion

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by widespread pain around the body, sleeping problems, fatigue, cognitive and emotional issues, and other symptoms. There is no particular cause of fibromyalgia, but its onset can be triggered by traumatic events like car accidents or PTSD.

Medical professionals can prescribe certain medications to manage the condition. Some lifestyle-based activities like exercise and yoga can help improve muscle tone and strength. Medical treatments like acupuncture, occupational therapy, and stem cell therapy manage fibromyalgia.

Stem cell therapy is one of the best treatments for fibromyalgia. Stem cell therapy offers tremendous benefits to people with fibromyalgia, including relief from chronic pain, suppression of inflammation, and improved quality of life. To talk to a medical professional about stem cells for fibromyalgia, contact us here.

*The article does not provide medical advice. The content of this article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.