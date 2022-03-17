SCOTS BOXER Josh Taylor has fired back at his critics once again while proclaiming that “haters gon hate”.

The 31-year-old has faced backlash since his win against England’s Jack Catterall at The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow last month.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, managed to hold his undefeated record and world championships despite many feeling Catterall put up a better fight.

Taylor dismissed his haters in an Instagram post.

He has already hit out at critics who have been sending “vile” messages to his loved ones following the controversial win.

But now, he has sent out another defiant message on social media by sharing photographs of his victory, saying: “I’d like to say…And still!

“Get it round ye (sic).

“Haters gon (sic) hate!

“#AndStill #Undisputed.”

The post received over 20,000 likes from fans and celebrity pals including former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

However, many were still quick to jump onto the post to slam Taylor, dubbed The Tartan Tornado, over his reaction to the win.

Putbackjack said: “But you lost.”

Many fans left comments calling on Taylor to think about who won the fight. Credit:Instagram/EddieDavies10

CharlieWilbourn7 said: “Tarnished your reputation with how you’ve reacted to this fight.”

Therealharvo said: “Strange to post with another man’s belts.”

EddieDavies10 said: “Look in the mirror at night mate and have a deep think about who’s the real champ. A lot of people in the boxing world can’t be wrong.”

Neildrew301 said: “You can’t help the judging, but you should have the rematch as it is the right thing to do.”

Damian3943 said: “Judges deserve sacking.”

Taylor’s Scottish homecoming didn’t go to plan as he struggled to make his mark against Catterall who knocked him down in one round.

Taylor ended up winning the fight by split decision which immediately caused a furore in the boxing world.

Judge Ian John-Lewis was later downgraded by the British Boxing Board of Control from an A Star class official to an A class official following his scoring.