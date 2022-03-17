The Next Evolution in Backyard Fun Is Here: The Gel Blaster SURGE

Physical activity is vital for children’s wellbeing, health, and development as it helps improve their coordination, flexibility, and posture. It also strengthens a child’s bones, muscles, and lungs while ensuring they maintain a healthy weight.

However, in this day and age, outdoor play is slowly being replaced with screen time as most children spend a lot of time on their smartphones and tablets. With strict work schedules, many caregivers and parents don’t have enough time to accompany their children to playgrounds, which is one of the reasons for the current trend. This is also what inspired renowned serial entrepreneur Colin Guinn to launch the Gel Blaster SURGE, bringing outdoor fun to your own backyard.

The Gel Blaster SURGE is an eco-friendly toy blaster that uses eco-friendly, water infused ammo, This ammo burst on contact and immediately begin to evaporate, making them easy to clean and not painful to use.

According to Colin, as both his kids have quite an age gap, it was challenging to find the best toy weapon that would suit both of them. His older son is too cool for foam darts, and on the other hand, his younger one is not ready for the sting of the beefier weapons. This meant with every activity, Colin and his life partner Christie had to act as referees to ensure no injuries. Colin also notes that while it was fun, most of these games take a lot of planning, setting up, and cleaning.

He says this is why he decided to use water-based eco-friendly, water infused ammo. The Gel Blaster is safe for everyone and does not have a painful sting. The the water-based ammo equally make clean-up easy as they’re less messy.

Having worked in the tech industry for years, his experience sets him apart. Colin is a highly recognized high-tech product development expert and is one of the most interviewed on robotics and drone technology. He has featured at premier industry conferences and in top-rated publications/newscasts, including CNN, Forbes, and 60 Minutes.

He is the founder and CEO of Guinn Partners, an autonomous robotics and emerging technology consultancy. Additionally, he was the founder of Austin Startup, Hangar Technology, and the winner of the American reality show The Amazing Race. Together with his life partner Christie Woods, they were the winners of season 31. They were also contestants in season five, where they were placed second.

As lifelong advocates of personal growth, the two are impacting lives through their outstanding work and promoting healthy child development. They are sharing their love for adventure with the rest of the world while bringing back outdoor play.

The Gel Blaster SURGE is redefining fun, bringing more happiness and success by creating an environment where children are encouraged to engage in various physical activities and move away from sedentary lifestyles. As stated by Colin, “My goal in the coming years is to develop more solutions that will help kids maintain a proper balance between screen time and outdoor play, molding them into better leaders.” He is leveraging his skills to bring the next evolution in backyard fun, allowing families to create more timeless memories during playtime.