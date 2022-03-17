Waste Management Technologies in 2022

Proper waste disposal and recycling in an ethical, safe, and responsible way significantly help the environment. In addition, keeping waste management methods consistent helps to ensure that fewer waste materials end up in the general waste sites. However, the growing population and booming consumer culture don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Fortunately, there are new waste management technologies that can reduce the strain on waste collection services and the environment, including the ones listed below.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Plasma gasification

Turning waste into energy keeps waste out of landfills while producing comparatively green energy. Among the current and most promising ways to do so is plasma gasification. To separate, plasma burns garbage to severe temperatures and turns it into useable gases like hydrogen in this process. It is said that plasma gasification might reduce CO2 emissions by 83 million tonnes per year in California. Since this process generates hydrogen, it can be used as a long-term source of fuel. Plasma gasification is only a recent technology, so it isn’t widely used. However, it has enormous potential.

Smart waste bins

With today’s technology, you can find a smart waste bin with an object recognition function that automatically sorts recyclables into different compartments. Afterwards, it compresses the waste and checks if the bin is full or not. This innovation is integrated with artificial intelligence.

Since this innovation removes human error, recycling facilities will be faster when sorting and processing waste materials. Accordingly, waste management costs will become lower by around 80%. It can also improve the efficiency of employees.

Retaining walls are among the leading materials used for projects like waste site development. JP Concrete’s retaining wall solutions, for example, are utilised to maximise the space in waste sites. They are also used to divide the space and form storage bays.

Pneumatic waste collection

The majority of cities and neighbourhoods depend on fossil fuel-powered garbage trucks to collect garbage. Aside from being inefficient, this system can also produce emissions. For this reason, some areas use vacuum suction to clear rubbish containers through underground pneumatic tubes. This network of tubes works through air compressors to minimise energy consumption.

Greenhouse gas emissions are no longer an issue since trucks are not required. This solution is much faster compared to traditional waste disposal methods. As a result, waste management plants have more time for rubbish sorting.

Recycling apps

Among the challenges for recycling centres is to sort contaminated waste. To limit the amount of non-recyclable materials entering these facilities, organisations have developed apps that make recycling easier. These applications provide information for users regarding centre locations and recycling rates. They also offer extensive listings of things that can be recycled.

Fleet management systems

For regions that still utilise a traditional trash collection system, technology offers a path ahead. Fleet management systems help manage and operate vehicle fleets. When managing a large fleet, it is ideal to have vehicle surveillance which fleet management systems provide.

Conclusion

In closing, many cities worldwide are applying intelligent waste management solutions to minimise their environmental impact and reduce costs. Effective waste management is necessary not only for residential areas but also for commercial and industrial areas.