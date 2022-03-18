FAMOUS faces from across Glasgow have joined forces to urge the public to get on their bike.

Ride Anywhere Week, a city-wide initiative to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get on their bike, is launching with the help of a host of celebrities.

Open Goal star Si Ferry, three-time Olympian Lee McConnell, STV presenter Laura Boyd, Glasgow Warriors fly-half Duncan Weir and Clyde 1’s Cassi Gillespie took to the starting line at Glasgow Green for a fun-filled Wacky Races event with hilarious results.

The five Glasgow-based celebs all have a keen interest in cycling, whether for fun or fitness, and lent their support to the week-long event established by Love to Ride Glasgow.

The five celebrities are all fronting the campaign to get the people of Glasgow on their bikes.

Love to Ride Glasgow is an online platform where users log rides, set goals and can enjoy their cycling journey alone or as part of a group.

Ride Anywhere Week takes place from March 21st to 27th, with the people of Glasgow being encouraged to take part, with the chance to win a range of prizes.

You can set personal goals, log journeys with friends, family and work colleagues, and tap into a wealth of tips and resources to help people get on their bikes. Once registered, you can start exploring the city – which has achieved the prestigious UCI Bike City Label for creating a dynamic cycling city, where cycling is accessible, safe and attractive to all.

Riders can choose their own pledge to ride and will then have a week to complete it. The pledges include riding for health and fitness, riding for transportation, riding for adventure and riding with kids.

Si Ferry, Open Goal Podcast host and Peterhead playmaker, said: “Cycling is genuinely one of the most enjoyable exercises there is.

“I’ve always loved cycling and it really helped me and my family during lockdown as there wasn’t much else to do.

“My advice to everyone would be just get on your bike – Ride Anywhere Week will give you all of the information you need to feel confident and ready to ride.”

STV presenter Laura Boyd said: “Now, more than ever, it’s so important for us all to enjoy outdoor activities after being stuck indoors for so long.

!Not only is cycling good for our physical health, but also for our mental health.

“I would really encourage everyone to get involved in the incredible Love to Ride Glasgow’s Ride Anywhere Week and to top it off – be in with the opportunity to win some prizes!”

Angus Rodney, Business Development Coordinator at Love to Ride, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Ride Anywhere Week to Glasgow.

“Whether you are new to cycling and looking to gain confidence, wanting to explore new routes, or replace your car journeys, Ride Anywhere Week will support you to get on your bike.

“Glasgow is the perfect city with cycling routes, advocacy organisations, and clubs.”

To enter, people living or working in Glasgow should sign-up to www.lovetoride.net/glasgow.