AN INCREDIBLE secret bunker in Scotland that could withstand a nuclear weapons attack could be yours for £10,000.

Ardgathen Croft, which is hidden beneath the ground in a field in Alford, Aberdeenshire, offers future buyers the rare opportunity to own a piece of history.

The former bunker was built in 1962 to monitor fallouts from any future nuclear attacks on the country.

The bunker could cost as little as £10,000.

It was designed to accommodate three people and features an underground monitoring room and chemical toilet.

Fortunately it was never required to fill its nuclear war role but was active for thirty years before being closed in 1991.

At the time, the UK Government felt that international relations had changed radically and cancelled their plans for upgrading the bunker.

Future Property Auctions has now revealed the ‘extremely rare listing’ will be going up for auction next week – with bids starting at £10,000.

They have listed the commercial building with an estimated guide price of £20,000.

The bunker comes with a pickaxe amongst other tools.

The auctioneer company said: “Ardgathen Croft is located beneath a field in the north east of Scotland.

“The bunker was not required to fulfil its nuclear war role. With international relations having changed radically, the British government cancelled plans for upgrading and is sold on a freehold basis.

“Opened in 1962 and closed 1991. Located on a low mound on the south side of a field boundary 150 yards east of an un-named minor road. There is a local bus service connecting with Aberdeen (26 miles).

“All surface features remain intact with some flaking of the khaki paint.

“There are no padlocks and the hatch is locked internally, it can be opened with a Scottish ‘T’ bar key.

“Internally the post is very neat and tidy with many items remaining including folding table, shelf, cupboard, posters, kettle, saucepan, washing bowl, cleaning materials.

“The locality provides endless beautiful walks, stunning countryside, a variety of outdoor activities, and the Lecht Ski Centre and School is only a 30 minute drive away.”

Prospective buyers have until next Thursday to register their bid to own the unique piece of history.

According to Subterranea Britannica, more than 250 nuclear bunkers were erected in the UK – with at least 30 installed in Scotland.

The Czech Republic has the largest known nuclear bunker sprawling over 323,000 square feet which includes a golf course.