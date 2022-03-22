EVRI’s new online help system appears to be offended by people named John and Glenn after refusing to speak to them online.

The delivery company, formerly known as Hermes, left customers baffled last week after deeming the names being given in messages as “abusive”.

One customer, Johna Wood, 52, messaged the service after his parcel went missing but was told their chat would have to end after he told them his name was John.

Glenn Phillips also had the same issue and when responding with his first name was told by the chat-bot that they can’t accept “abusive messages” before ending the chat.

Hundreds of social media users have been left in stitches after customers shared screenshots of their abrupt Evri responses online.

Images show the automated messenger asking Johna last Wednesday: “So that we can get your inquiry created could you provide me with your name please?”

Abbreviating his name, Johna, from Dores, Inverness, simply replied: “John.”

The chat responded: “I’m sorry you’re upset. I’d really like to help you, but if you use words like that I’ll have to end our chat.”

After giving his name again, it then said: “I want to help you, but I can’t accept abusive messages so I’m ending our chat.”

Glenn shared a screenshot showing the same situation with his name on Friday.

Another customer, Lucie Hagley, replied in a far more abrupt fashion, writing: “You are a c**t”, when asked her name.

The chat-bot responded: “I’m sorry you’re upset Lucie. I’d like to help you, but if you use words like that I’m afraid I’ll have to end our chat.”

Before Lucie could reply, they then immediately added: “I’m sorry to hear this. Please can you give me a brief description of what happened to help us look into this for you.”

The new system refused to speak to the customer after the malfunction.

Social media users were amused by the bungling chat system responses.

Tracey Bushell said: “Omg! Just when you think they couldn’t get any worse.”

Paula Doody said: “I can’t stop laughing, they must have to use that comment often.”

Xanhanda Yonaka Zayn said: “Seems like every name is offensive.”

Karen Merchant said: “That’s got to be one of the funniest exchanges ever!”

Nick Andrews said: “Sorry for your hassles but that is hilarious.

“Evri has made a right John of it.”

Speaking today, Johna said: “I was pretty disgusted to be perfectly honest, you go to their only option to get some help and that’s how you get treated.

“It was just typical of these chat-bot apps that lots of company’s use these days but the Evri one just takes the biscuit.

“You can never actually get any answers or help.

“I’m sure they were designed just to give your customers the run around and lose interest.

“They are obviously cheaper than employing actual humans.”