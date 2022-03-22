Forth Ports gets a boost to learning and development management team

FORTH Ports, the UK’s third-largest ports group, has boosted its learning and development team with the appointment and promotion of Simon Harper to group L&D manager.

Natalie Dalgeish was also promoted to learning and development manger leading the team in Scotland.

Simon Harper takes on the responsibility for the learning and development teams across the group which operates eight ports in Scotland and the port of Tilbury on the Thames.

Simon Harper (right) and Natalie Dalgeish (left) of Forth Ports. Photo by Peter Devlin

Simon’s role will see him develop and deploy a more digitally enabled group learning and development strategy, including a greater use of artificial intelligence.

With aims to employ simulators and virtual reality to future proof Forth Ports employee’s skills and capabilities to meet the challenges of a more technologically focused post BREXIT/Covid world.

Simon has worked with Forth Ports for 15 years in previous learning and development roles in Tilbury.

Natalie Dalgleish has been promoted to Learning & Development Manager reporting to Simon Harper.

In her new role Natalie will lead the learning and development team in Scotland and oversee the launch of a new learning management system and supervisory programmes and a refresh of the annual review process.

Natalie has worked with Forth Ports for three years in learning and development positions in Scotland.

Forth Ports operates two onsite skills and training centres at the Port of Tilbury, which includes a fully immersive simulator training suite, and the port of Grangemouth which offers training programmes for employees and apprentices.

They also operate training sessions for customers in the port and the local community through partnerships with local colleges.

Commenting on the appointments, Michelle Primrose, group HR manager, said: “At Forth Ports we know the value of ensuring that our people have the skills and experience to deliver an excellent service for the business.

“Our onsite skills centres in Tilbury and Grangemouth have state of the art training facilities and talented tutors which ensure that all levels of people across the Group have the opportunity to develop their skills in the best learning place.

“Simon and Natalie are experts in their field and I am confident that they will successfully lead this important part of our business.”

Forth Ports has developed strong partnerships arrangements with local schools and colleges, and collaborates with local authorities, regional and government bodies supporting people into employment through its skills and training initiatives.

Forth Ports plays a role in skilling up and supporting people into work through the employability skills training programmes ‘Access to Logistics’ and ‘Routes to Logistics’.

The Group has invested in two dedicated award-winning learning centres – Logistics Academy East of England in Tilbury and the Skills & Business Centre in Grangemouth.

Offering a range of learning opportunities from numeracy and literacy, technical skills and apprenticeships through to Leadership development.

This investment allows the Group to deliver skills programmes more aligned to the business and community needs.