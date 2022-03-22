A SCOTS CARER has been struck off after verbally abusing children as young as three and referring to one as a “m****.

Vikki Blair worked as a nursery practitioner at Rivendale Nursery in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire when she made the comments in front of colleagues and children.

While referring to one young child in May 2021, Blair said “What a f***** m***.”

On another occasion, while referring to another child, she said: “She looks like she has Down’s syndrome, like the face and that.”

Vikki Blair also commented on one child’s hairstyle, saying: “Look at her hair, it’s like handlebars, why would they dress her like that?”

She also opened the manager’s file and read confidential information about one of the children before telling a colleague what she had read.

The nursery in Bridge of Weir was the scene of the verbal abuse. Credit: Google Images

Colleagues told how Blair would refer to them as “m**, s*z and f***g m*** throughout her tenure at the nursery.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) heard how she would make derogatory comments about children while they were in her presence,

Documents published online yesterday reveal how the SSSC found that Blair had seriously failed in treating her colleagues with dignity and respect.

They said: “The behaviour is serious and places both children and your colleagues at risk of emotional harm.

“The behaviour is a serious departure from the relevant professional standards…and a pattern of unacceptable behaviour involving multiple instances over a short period of time.

“As you have acted in a way which is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration, removal is the only sanction which can protect people who use services from risk of harm.”