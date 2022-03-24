Winners of female business awards’ Scottish section revealed

WINNERS in the Scottish section of a UK-wide female business award competition have been revealed.

The AccelerateHER UK awards, held in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs, celebrated the victors in an online ceremony.

Prizes went out to four female founders across Scotland, all from different corporate backgrounds.

Valla CEO Danae Shell was presented with the Disruptive Innovation award, for her DIY law firm’s work in helping people resolve employment issues themselves.

In the Science and Medtech category, the winner was Ishani Malhotra, founder and CEO of Carcinotech.

The company aims to save lives with 3D printed living tumours that can help in drug testing and discovery related to cancer.

Lynne Darcey Quigley, founder and CEO of Know-it Global, prevailed in the FinTech, Data Science and Cyber Security category.

Her business streamlines the credit control process, enabling companies to perform multiple credit activities from one place.

Finally, the CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero prize went to Xiaoyan Ma, CEO at Danu Robotics.

Combatting the stark challenge of the global waste crisis, the company develops advanced and sustainable technological solutions for the benefit of the planet.

The winners will all receive a mentoring package and get the opportunity to take part in international market building missions in Europe, North America or the Middle East.

Joining the AccelerateHER network is also included in the winning package, which is said to provide important contacts and educational tools.

This network of female founders and partners seeks to support the next generation of female-led business through delivering activities and widening investment.

Jackie Waring, CEO of AccelerateHER and founder of Investing Women Angels, said:“These inspiring female founders are exceptionally talented individuals who are leading in the fields of life sciences, technology and environmentally-focused initiatives

“AccelerateHER believes there is massive potential for more female founders to scale their companies internationally and we look forward to supporting the journey and growth of today’s winners through our global network of investors and advisors.”

As well as global IT firm CGI, AccelerateHER also say the Scottish Government has been instrumental to the network’s growth.

Over 700 female founders have accessed expert help with the aim of preparing business owners for further investment and expansion.

The Governent provides assistance through its Women in Enterprise Framework and Action Plan, which was refreshed in 2017.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These awards recognise and showcase businesswomen who are leading their fields in areas like life sciences and technology and demonstrate the clear potential for growth in Scotland’s businesses – I warmly congratulate the winners.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting more women to start and grow their business and that is why we are investing £50 million over the course of this parliament.”