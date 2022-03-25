How Former Army Recruit James Brearley Joined the Ranks at Inchcape

When James Brearley was 19 years old, he left the British armed forces to embark upon a new type of battle. What the young professional lacked in experience, he made up for in sheer determination. Entirely unsure of what his working life had in store for him, the west midlands-born youngster began asking local businesses if they were hiring. Thanks to the booming industry in the West Midlands region at the time, he soon found himself joining the ranks of some of the world’s leading motor retail and distribution businesses.

Since that humble start, the automotive industry expert has enjoyed decades of success, and driven true growth for each company he’s worked with. For example, during the 1990s, he took on a role at Pendragon PLC. At the time, the fledgling business boasted just eight outlets. As a key contributor, the company boomed, quickly becoming the largest motor retailer in the United Kingdom. James Brearley’s success doesn’t end there.

By 2006, he became divisional managing director overseeing the Stratstone Premium Division of the company. The new role came with a whole host of new responsibilities; among them was overseeing famous names including the brands: Porsche, JLR, Mazda, Volvo and Chrysler Jeep. Fast-forward a few years and he was the managing director of Stratstone, the largest premium automotive retailer in the UK.

Photo by Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash

However, his most recent accolade came when he rejoined Inchcape as U.K. CEO in 2017. The leading UK automotive company sees a £2 billion turnover and is home to more than 4,000 employees. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he guided the business to success. Due to his efforts and business acumen, Inchcape UK “exceeded expectations” financially and economically.

Brearley says he puts great emphasis on business processes and people; his approach has led to triumphs within the industry and entrepreneurship alike.

“I consult with the teams that are best able to deliver, then we agree on a plan and key milestones and performance indicators and monitor, monitor, monitor,” James Brearley said in a recent interview. “A typical day starts with looking at the ‘cash register’ to see how many inquiries we have taken versus stocks. That data allows me to adjust my day according to the results. My day is always prefilled with meetings and reviews to balance day-to-day activity with the delivery of strategic key milestones.”

James Brearley owes a lot of his know-how to a timeless read. The executive recommends all business professionals dog-ear The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey to gain some inside tips on how to get started. “I live by the principles and they definitely work” he explained in the interview.