Famous Dunbar bear statue lights up in Ukrainian colours

A POPULAR Dunbar statue has been lit up in solidarity with Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country.

The statue of the brown bear in Dunbar, East Lothian – commonly known as The DunBear – has been lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The sculpture is a tribute to the Dunbar born naturalist and conservationist, John Muir, who played a key role in the establishment of National Parks in the USA, and has attracted increased footfall to the town.

Designed by sculptor, Andy Scott, who was also responsible for the famous Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, The DunBear was erected in 2019 by Hallhill developments.

The Dunbear lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The statue serves as the centrepiece of DunBear Park, a proposed 54.3-acre low carbon community that aims to include a range of commercial and community residential uses.

Ken Ross from Hallhill Developments, which is responsible for The DunBear and is undertaking the DunBear Park development, commented:

“As part of the global show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine, we have lit up the DunBear sculpture in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag.

“We wanted the people of Ukraine to know the considerable support they have, given the horrific impact of the Russian invasion, which has torn so many lives apart. Our thoughts are with them.”