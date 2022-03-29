TV PRODUCERS are hunting for exhibitionists who are happy to take part in a three day survival race – wearing nothing but boots.

E4 are offering confident candidates the chance to compete against other stark punters to win £5,000.

Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home will push exposed competitors through a series of survival challenges whilst also stripping them of digital devices, money and clothing.

Applications close at the end of may for the naked TV show. (C). E4

Four contestants will take part in the challenge in two groups of pairs wearing nothing but their boots and socks.

Stripped of all their possessions, the teams will have to use their resourcefulness in order to find food, build their shelters and source materials to keep them warm.

The contestants will be guided by their internal compass, or maybe even by strangers – if they aren’t offended by the contestants approaching in their birthday suit.

The programme is set to be filmed in the earlier part of the summer this year and applicants must be over the age of 18.

SVL Adventures shared the call for contestants to Facebook yesterday (MON), writing: “A TV Producer on E4’s three-day survival race is looking for contestants.

“Want to spend three days hiking in the wilderness, making shelter and foraging for food.

“£5,000 prize for the winning team.

“Oh, it looks like it’s naked too.”

The post has since collected hundreds of comments with most social media users being left amused at the concept.

Ashleigh Morrison said: “Bare Grylls.”

Millar Reid said: “Midges and flies, could be a challenge.”

James Kerr said: “Oh my god we’re too old.

“What about the midges?”

Elizabeth Dunphy said: “One word, midges.”

Marina-Jane Juel-Beer said: “Ah, just in time for the midge season.”

Paul Hancocks said: “I wouldn’t be brave enough to march through Yorkshire without a scarf and a waterproof, let alone no clothes.”

Applications to take part in the show closes on 27 May.