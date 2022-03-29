Scots tech consultancy bringing 100 jobs to the capital 

A SCOTTISH digital tech consultancy is bringing 100 new jobs to the capital city.

AND Digital is opening its third Scottish Club in Edinburgh this year, bringing a further 100 new tech roles to the city.

The launch follows the company’s first Edinburgh Club, Club Sommerville, launched in March 2020, and Club Almeida, launched in Glasgow last June.

Having attracted £74m in tech investment according to recent figures, AND have said Edinburgh is the obvious next choice in their expansion journey, with the new club set to open in May 2022.

Andrew Smith, Chief for Next at AND Digital, says the company believes Edinburgh will “continue to provide exceptional tech talent”.

The new Club will bring tech roles for analysts, developers and designers across all levels.

Since inception in 2014, the company has has grown to 1,300 staff, and now operates across 19 locations in the UK and Netherlands.

Andrew Smith, Chief for Next at AND Digital said: “Given the growth we’re continuing to see in Scotland’s digital economy, it’s no surprise that AND Digital has seen great success from its first two major investments in the nation.

“With its entrepreneurial reputation and thriving tech community, Edinburgh remains an ideal destination for AND’s expansion.

“We strongly believe the city will continue to provide exceptional tech talent, which we will grow within our collaborative Club environment, to solve our clients’ tech challenges.

“Our intent is to provide our Scottish customer base with the support it needs to achieve digital acceleration – whether that’s supporting in the building of innovative products for themselves or supporting them in developing their own tech capabilities.”

AND Digital has been able to scale significantly due to its unique service model of Guide, Build and Equip.

Created by founder Paramjit Uppal, its organisational structure is based on a network of autonomous clubs, thereby offering small company responsiveness and big company clout – all in a repeatable formula which has powered organic growth.

AND Digital’s second Edinburgh Club will be another step forward to its goal of having five Clubs in Scotland with over 500 Scottish staff by 2025.