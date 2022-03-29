Scottish independent artist Sam Shackleton releases debut album

INDEPENDENT Scottish artist Sam Shackleton has released his debut album ‘Causeway Recordings’ – a compilation of 10 original and three traditional acoustic folk songs.

Entirely self-recorded in his flat in Causewayside, Edinburgh, the album released exclusively on Bandcamp on March 22nd and released fully on major platforms on March 25th.

Sam, also known by his Gaelic moniker Sorley the Bard, built up a local following busking and performing in his hometown of Edinburgh.

Causeway Recording contains 13 songs – 10 of which are original pieces.

After featuring on the popular Nashville-based country-folk music channel GemsOnVHS, Sam appeared on the US and international folk scene in 2020.

Sam has since recorded a series of music videos with Anthony Simpkins, creator of GemsOnVHS, which are due to be released throughout this year.

Recently performing with Irish folk trio The Mary Wallopers in Ireland, he is now planning a tour through the UK/Europe.

His music is inspired by musical oral traditions of Scotland, Ireland and the US and influenced by the 60s folk revival.

Singing and playing clawhammer banjo, guitar and harmonica Sam aims to create a mix of country, old-time, traditional, blues and folk with Scottish spirit.

Sam has a research master’s degree with distinction in Scottish ethnology from the School of Scottish Studies at the University of Edinburgh specialising in folklore and ethnomusicology.

During his studies, he performed multiple gigs alongside many Scottish artists such as Gary West, Lori Watson, Patsy Seddon and Mary Macmaster.