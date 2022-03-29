St Andrews stands with Ukraine in organisation of mass rally

A MASS rally for peace in Ukraine is taking place in St Andrews on Wednesday, March 30th.

The University of St Andrews will support the efforts of students and staff, local residents and any others making their voices heard.

A rally is being held as a direct response to a call from the Ukrainian President for worldwide rallies and protests against the Russian invasion.

On March 23rd Volodomyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, said: “Show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities.

“Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.

“Make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters.”

The Ukrainian flag is seen flying over St Andrews museum.

The rally will gather on Lower College Lawn at 5:15pm ahead of a march to West Sands, alternatively, attendees can meet directly at West Sands at 5:45pm.

A “human line” will be formed as a visible display of opposition to the aggression of the Russian Government.

The rally will be captured with aerial photography which attendees will be encouraged to share online.

Attendees will wear the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag and will be provided with a replica of the flag or the sunflowers symbol.

The event is supported by the University Refugee Action St Andrews, the Students Association and the Rectors Committee.