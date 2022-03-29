A HEART-STOPPING video shows a motorist narrowly avoiding a falling Curry’s parcel by swerving and stopping just a few feet from oncoming traffic.

Jordan Hickin captured the moment in Walsall, West Midlands, on Saturday where a blundering Curry’s worker dropped the parcel from behind their van.

Dashcam footage shows Jordan, 30, from Telford, Shropshire, stopped at a junction whilst waiting to turn right.

On the left-hand-side of the road a white and blue Curry’s delivery van is parked up on the pavement facing oncoming traffic.

As cars travel in between the van and an island in the middle of the road, a large brown parcel begins to fall from behind the truck.

At this moment a blue Hyundai approaches alongside the vehicle and is forced to swerve out into the middle of the road.

Miraculously the quick-thinking driver manages to stop just feet away from an oncoming vehicle which is hurtling down the right-hand-side of the road.

Jordan posted the video on Facebook on Saturday, writing: “That could have been a mess. I think Curry’s will be getting a phone call from them.”

Kruez Kruezee Shemi said: “It was a genuine accident.”

The driver’s quick reactions saved them from a collision.

Ryan Franks said: “To be fair they did really well avoiding everything.”

Peter Martin said: “That’s the reason you give any parked vehicle as much space as you can, at least a door’s width.”

Speaking today, Jordan said: “I was waiting to turn when I saw the box start to fall and the car, through amazing driving I might add, avoided both the falling item and the car heading the opposite way.

“I was very impressed as it could have been a lot worse.

“I was shocked, I pulled over to check they weren’t arguing. They seemed to be passing details so I left.”